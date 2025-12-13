Pune Woman Overcomes Depression Through Talk Therapy After Medicines Fail, Here's All You Need To Know

A Pune woman shares how talk therapy helped her overcome depression after medicines failed, highlighting benefits, process, and why therapy is gaining acceptance in mental health care.

Nikita, 32, has always wanted to further her education in literature but was unable to pass the PhD admission exam. As she watched her peers advance in their careers while she struggled to obtain work, she fell into depression. After attempting suicide, she sought treatment, but her response to medication was poor, and she frequently stopped taking it. Eventually, her brother relocated from Ahmedabad to join her in Pune. While medicines were ineffective, talk therapy with psychiatrists gradually helped her recover. "Initially, she required in-patient psychiatric care, followed by a year of outpatient follow-up after discharge," stated Dr. Nishikant Thorat, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry at B.J. Government Medical College.

What is Talk Therapy?

Talk therapy, also psychotherapy is a therapy in which one speaks freely with a professional trained in mental health.The therapist listens without observing judgment and making the person realize his or her thoughts, emotions and behaviors.Talk therapy does not incorporate the use of drugs unlike medication.It instead deals with communication, self-aware and problem-solving skills.It is usually administered to patients with depression, anxiety, stress, trauma and relationship problems

How Talk Therapy Helps With Depression

Depression tends to isolate people and despair and overwhelm them. The talk therapy gives the opportunity of being in a safe zone where other feelings that might be hard to share with either the family or friends can be expressed. A therapist comes to determine harmful patterns of thinking, and through an act of guided conversations, substitutes them with more healthy ones.With time people get to know coping habits to cope with the stress to boost self esteem and ease tasks in everyday life.In the case of the Pune lady, the discovery of the underlying cause of her depression was the initial stage of healing.

Types of Talk Therapy

Talk therapy exists in various forms, which are based on personal requirements. The mode of thinking (that is, negative thinking) is the subject of change in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT). Interpersonal therapy assists in developing and enhancing relationships and communication. Psychodynamic therapy investigates the experiences and feelings of the past. Others can also have group therapy where they compare experiences with other people who have the same problems. The individual who has the mental health condition may be suggested by a mental health professional to take the most appropriate method.

Is Talk Therapy Enough Without Medication?

In mild and moderate depression, efforts made through talk therapy may be quite effective alone.A large number of individuals get well without the use of medicines. However, when the illness is more severe, physicians can prescribe both treatment and drugs.The case of the Pune woman demonstrates that therapy, with the appropriate support and willingness can cause a significant change on its own.It is also necessary to seek the opinion of a qualified specialist to determine the best practice in an individual.

Breaking the Stigma Around Mental Health

The stigma associated with the treatment of mental health is one of the greatest obstacles. It has been noted that many people still consider attending therapy a weakness. As a matter of fact, therapy is an option when a person chooses to take care of themselves and be strong. Stories such as that of this woman of Pune point to the fact that one can find help in the form of talking, knowing and emotional support.

When Should You Consider Talk Therapy?

Talk therapy can help when you are always in a gloomy mood, anxious, emotionally exhausted or incapable of coping with life in general. Worsening symptoms can be avoided in the early stages. Mental health is equivalent to physical health, and consulting is a good move towards recovery.

