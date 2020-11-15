AQI levels reach new high post-Diwali in the national capital and neighbouring areas. Read on to know more.

The air pollution in the national capital and neighbouring areas skyrocketed to dangerous levels after Diwali. Despite the ban imposed on the use of firecrackers, Delhi saw a staggering increase in pollution levels. It led to the hourly average of concentration of PM2.5, a deadly pollutant, to touch over 1000 micrograms per cubic meters after midnight, as reported by IANS. Also Read - New compounds to 'potentially' treat novel coronavirus identified

High Pollution Levels In Delhi

The overall pollution in the city was eight times the safe limit and the air quality which was already in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday worsened. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the PM2.5 levels was 545. AQI values above 100 are generally thought of as harmful.

Union Health Ministry had warned that high pollution levels may lead to a spike in covid-19 cases. It could make people more susceptible to coronavirus infection by manifesting in the respiratory tract. Also Read - Covid-19 virus found on imported frozen beef samples

Covid-19 Surge

Delhi is currently seeing a surge in covid-19 cases and deaths amid the third wave. In the wake of which the government imposed a ban on the sale and use of crackers until 30 November. However, the ban was flouted and led to a rise in pollution levels. As Delhi faces a double whammy of air pollution and covid-19, it is important to take precautions to combat air pollution. Also Read - Air Pollution: 5 ways to boost your lungs' immunity and keep it healthy

Quick Recovery Possible

According to SAFAR’s analysis, there were “three very positive developments which were expected to bring a quick recovery from the current pollution scenario.”

The first factor is that winds accompanied by smoke have changed directions Stubble fire counts also decreased since Saturday, which means that pollution may decrease.

SAFAR team predicted that weather conditions may improve after Sunday afternoon, allowing the pollutants to disperse faster from Delhi’s air.

Finally, scattered rainfall is expected, which might help improve AQI levels in the national city and neighbouring cities.

Tips To Protect Yourself From Unhealthy Air