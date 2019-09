Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental condition which develops after you have experienced or witnessed a scary, shocking or life-threatening event. It could be the death of a loved one or a serious accident. Symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder include avoiding people or places, memory problems, mood changes, flashes of the incident, dreams about the incident and emotional distress. These symptoms often appear one month after the incident. The disorder is caused due to the natural functioning of the fear hormone in our body. This hormone is responsible for the fight or flight response that a person has during stressful times. Post-traumatic stress disorder becomes chronic when it starts to induce suicidal thoughts in a person. If this happens, contact your doctor immediately. Post-traumatic stress disorder can very easily hinder your social life and cause problems in your relationships. Post-traumatic stress disorder is very common and could be treated naturally with time. But you can also deal with it easily by making a few changes in your life.

Meditation

Meditation and other relaxation techniques can help avoid self-blame and reduce the impact of the trauma. Meditation helps shift the focus from the stressful incident. This also helps in removing negative thoughts and helps enhance mood. Post-traumatic stress disorder takes away the feeling of safety, meditation helps in bringing it back. It is often the cause of hidden anger, meditation helps in releasing the anger by chanting of sacred phrases and chants. Physical activity If you immerse yourself in physical activity, this will bring down your stress level. It will also give you back your confidence. It is important to move your focus from the traumatic incident to other things. According to the Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom, war veterans are sent to attend and play charity sports events to cope with this condition. Art is also an excellent way of releasing pent up emotions and hidden feelings. This helps the doctor in understanding the mental state of the individual.

Aromatheraphy

Mixed with essential oils, aromatherapy is very helpful in handling stress and anxiety. Flavours like lavender, sage and peppermint enhances mood and helps relive a happy memory. One of the symptoms of PTSD is restlessness. Aromatherapy helps by introducing a certain kind of calmness.

Get a pet

Many PTSD patients have found the company of a pet very satisfactory. Plus, trained animals can also intercept the incoming symptom of PTSD. Having a pet induces a feeling of being loved. You can also sleep with your pet if you are suffer from nightmares and want some company.