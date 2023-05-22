Psychological Trauma: Busting The Common Myths

It can sometimes take weeks, months and even years for trauma to surface in the affected person.

Not everyone who experiences a traumatic event will develop trauma.

A psychological trauma could be understood as a natural response to some event in life that was stressful or painful. This experience can affect a person's ability to cope and function in life. Many times, trauma becomes a hidden wound that interrupts or obstructs a person from experiencing a quality life. In such cases, it might exist for a prolonged period and might need to be addressed. Injury in a war, a brutal accident, or some form of abuse or loss of a loved form could be a few examples of trauma-inducing events.

A person can develop trauma by experiencing a distressing situation either physically or emotionally. For instance, a person who might have battled against a life-threatening condition could suffer from trauma. Sometimes recovery from a traumatic injury can also induce psychological trauma as the process of healing can be exhaustive and many times incomplete.

Myths around trauma

With more understanding and empathy for how people behave and what might be directing their behaviour, the word trauma is being used casually. As per experts, trauma in many cases is a natural response to any distressing or painful situation. It might not always persist and transform into a psychological condition like Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Myth 1: Every person will develop it

Almost every person on earth has or will witness or experience some unpleasant, distressing or painful event once in their lives. It could be the loss of a loved one. While trauma has become the word of the world and it is often supposedly believed that everyone has it. It might not be true. Many people might show PTSD-like symptoms right after the painful incident but it doesn't mean that they might have developed the disorder.

Myth 2: All trauma can heal with time

While this is true that not every person who experienced a painful event might develop a long-lasting trauma but for some, it might happen this way. As per quoted experts, when a person might experience a distressing event that is outside their brain's window of tolerance and if they try to forcefully repress or avoid the painful emotions associated with it, then it could later surface in unexpected ways, affecting the quality of a person's life.

Myth 3: It happens immediately after the event

Trauma symptoms, most of the time, surface immediately after the distressing event but sometimes they might not be expressed or experienced right after the traumatic event. It can sometimes take weeks, months and even years for trauma to surface in the affected person.

Myth 4: Only one big event causes trauma

While trauma is often associated with life-changing events like a major accident or war, however, it can also be chronic where it can happen due to repeated and prolonged exposure to stressful events like bullying or domestic violence and others.

