7 Psychological Repercussions Faced By Victims During The Aftermath Of A Natural Disaster

The aftermath of a natural disaster is a another traumatic stage for victims. People go through many stages of mental health issues which from grief to PTSD.

When a natural disaster hits a region, the intensity of the devastation is immeasurable. During the natural disaster, every aspect of peoples lives get severely impacted. The people who face it can never go back to their old life. The aftermath of natural disaster for the people who managed to survive is even worse. Both physical and mental health comes in the picture when it comes to these victims. Victims of natural disasters face a lot of traumatic circumstances such as destruction of their homes, losing their loved ones, loss of properties and possessions, displacement from their homes and most of all the shock of the entire event.

People who have been impacted directly might face severe mental health issues in the aftermath of a natural disaster. The weeks and months following a disaster may be consumed with various tasks related to restoration to a new normal, sometimes in new homes and with new possessions. Thus, for some people, the full impact of a disaster and its impact on their mental health may not be obvious for weeks or months after the disaster occurs.

How Do Natural Disasters Impact Mental Health Of Inhabitants

Natural disasters have a huge impact on physical, mental and behavioral health. If these issues are not addressed at the appropriate time, they could become permanent and result in long-term health burdens.

Disasters not only affect the psychological health of individuals but also collectively damages the psyche of an entire community who also faced the similar disaster. It can disrupt values, norms and rituals that form as the foundation of their resilience.

Stressful events activate the body's 'fight or flight' response, unleashing adrenaline and stress hormones like cortisol. Victims who have just witnessed a natural disaster experience some kind of psychological and biological effects. Some people may be impacted more than others. Some people might get too distressed and resort to use of alcohol and drugs. Chronic stress, regardless of cause, can impair the parts of the brain presiding over reasoning and self-control leading to more impulsive behavior and an increased likelihood of addiction.

The entire routine of victims gets destroyed because of one devastating disaster. People get displaced front heir homes, unable to find shelter, social support or financial support. All of these create immense stress, anxiety and depression among victims.

The trauma of witnessing the destruction of one's home and losing pets and loved ones can also give rise to anxiety and depression.

Low-income populations, the elderly, people of color, women, and children are especially vulnerable to the mental health-related impacts of natural disasters. Children, in particular, may experience changes in behavior, development, memory, and executive function. They may suffer from malnutrition due to disruptions in food supply, start wetting the bed, or exhibit physical symptoms like stomachaches.

Even adults may have nightmares, worry excessively about safety, or have strong physical reactions like trouble breathing when reminded of the disaster they survived. These are classic symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which can start to appear in the weeks or months following a disaster.

The best way to provide aid to these victims is by conducting community rebuilding and psychological first aid, rehabilitation and resilience. It is important to help them recognize the symptoms of trauma and aid them with coping mechanisms so that they can address negative thoughts and feelings. It is also important to focus on children's mental health. Such disasters have a very string impact on kids who are forced to deal with things that are beyond their power of understanding. Implementing targeted psychosocial care is critical after a natural disaster, for saving lives, jobs, and families.