Psoriasis is a disease of the immune system in which inflammation causes skin cells to multiply faster than normal. They cause raised, red patches covered by silvery scales when they reach the surface of the skin and die. There are certain conditions that people with psoriasis at a higher risk of. Here are some of them. Type 2 diabetes: People with psoriasis are at an increased risk of developing Type-2 diabetes than those without the condition, and the risk increases dramatically based on the severity of the disease, says a study. People with psoriasis that covers 10 per cent of their body or more are 64 per cent more likely to develop diabetes than those without the condition, the findings published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology showed. According to the researchers, the type of inflammation seen in psoriasis is known to promote insulin resistance, and psoriasis and diabetes share similar genetic mutations. Hypertension and cardiovascular disease: Psoriasis is linked to increased risks of cardiovascular diseases. According to a study conducted at the National Taiwan University Hospital and published in the Journal of Dermatology, patients with hypertension and psoriasis more often require cardiovascular procedures and surgeries than hypertensive patients without psoriasis. People with severe psoriasis may also have more inflammation in their blood vessels which can contribute to increased risk of heart attack and stroke. The skin disease and cardiovascular disease may share an immune-related underlying mechanism but does not prove one causes the other. Research studies have indicated a positive correlation between uncontrolled hypertension and psoriasis meaning the likelihood of uncontrolled hypertension increases with greater psoriasis severity. Depression: The appearance of red, scaly patches of skin is enough to cause anxiety and depression in some with psoriasis, say experts. The chronic skin disease is likely to have effects on the mental health of those suffering from it. Osteoporosis: Arthritic psoriasis increases the risk of osteoporosis. It is said that the longer the patient has suffered from psoriasis, the more the patient’s risk increases of also developing osteoporosis. Liver disease: In many cases, the medicines used to treat psoriasis are known to cause liver disease. Dependence on these medications for several years is known to put you at risk of liver diseases. With inputs from IANS