World Psoriasis Day 2022: How To Deal With Psoriasis In Daily Life?

Dr Aayush Gupta shares everything about tackling psoriasis daily.

World Psoriasis Day 2022: Psoriasis is a chronic, recurring autoimmune skin disease characterized by red, raised, flat lesions covered in silvery-white scales on the body's extensor areas, including the elbows, knees, and back, depending on the location, severity, and duration of skin lesions. Other common areas of involvement include the scalp, palms, and soles. Psoriasis can worsen gradually or suddenly, affecting the entire body. The combination of ungainly itchy skin lesions (often in visible areas) and shedding flakes predisposes patients to mood disorders such as depression, anxiety, and suicidality. It is now proven that mood disorders, especially depression, are more common in individuals with psoriasis than in the general population. Furthermore, community members often mistake the lesions as communicable because of a lack of awareness, further isolating and ostracizing the individual. Dr Aayush Gupta, Associate Professor, Department of Dermatology Dr DY Patil Hospital and research centre - Pune, shares everything about tackling psoriasis daily.

Dealing With Psoriasis

Psoriasis is no longer just a skin condition but is also associated with several systemic complications. Psoriasis patients frequently have an underlying inflammatory component, exemplified by metabolic syndrome, a group of risk factors that includes abdominal obesity, impaired glucose tolerance, dyslipidemia, and hypertension. Each element of the metabolic syndrome is a well-established risk factor for cardiovascular disease, with multiple components conferring a greater risk than the sum of the risks associated with each. Thus, cardiometabolic illness is much more common in psoriasis patients, particularly those with severe skin disease. Similarly, psoriasis is an independent risk factor for diabetes. In addition, chronic systemic inflammation, particularly vascular inflammation, may be increased in psoriasis patients and may contribute to atherogenesis, which is the blockage of blood vessels that can lead to adverse events such as heart attacks.

What Is Psoriatic Arthritis?

Approximately one-third of people with psoriasis also have arthritis. In most of these, the skin disease appears before arthritis, with psoriasis symptoms usually appearing about ten years before joint symptoms. Psoriatic arthritis also often undergoes bouts of flares and remissions. Psoriatic arthritis can range in severity from mild to debilitating, affecting multiple joints and causing joint damage and loss of functionality. The typical early symptoms of psoriatic arthritis include self-limited painful swelling of the entire digit (fingers or toes), early morning stiffness of joints, and frank debilitating pain or large joints. Psoriatic arthritis is more difficult to treat than psoriasis alone, requiring aggressive disease-modifying therapy.

Psoriasis Inflammation

Thus, patients with psoriasis should be treated holistically as the inflammation runs system-wide. The newer generations of medications, known as biologics (such as secukinumab), have a nearly complete chance of clearing psoriasis lesions while preventing or even reversing systemic abnormalities such as heart attacks and arthritis. Individuals with psoriasis should also take steps (literally) to improve their weight, as a reduction in weight has been shown to decrease the severity of psoriasis and vice versa. Weight reduction also leads to an improvement in their metabolic syndrome and prevents cardiac adverse events. The early morning and late evening sun is also highly beneficial to people with psoriasis, improving lesions and elevating mood. Thus, an early morning workout can help improve mood, lose weight, and treat psoriasis.

Signs Of Psoriatic Arthritis

Early signs and symptoms of joint pain, such as a slight stiffness in the back upon rising or swelling in a single digit, should not be overlooked as these may be the earliest signs of psoriatic arthritis. Early detection of arthritis is critical for avoiding joint damage and a lifetime of pain and deformity. Psoriasis is also linked to an increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease, specifically Crohn's disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Extreme psoriasis is linked with an increased risk of cancer, with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma being the most common.

You may like to read

Psoriasis Treatment

Individuals with psoriasis should not be treated with systemic steroids. However, we frequently encounter patients treated with oral or injectable steroids. When these medications are administered systemically, they provide temporary relief, but the disease returns with a vengeance when the drugs are discontinued. Often, the patient develops erythroderma, which is psoriasis that affects more than 90% of the body and is difficult to treat. Similarly, irritants such as tar can cause an abrupt and severe worsening of psoriasis lesions.

Skin Lesions

Scratching psoriasis lesions or the surrounding skin can also result in the appearance of new lesions, known as the Koebners phenomenon. Thus individuals should apply a lot of moisturizing lotion or oil to soothe their skin and prevent scratching. Visiting the dermatologist early in the course of the disease is exceptionally beneficial and leads to an optimal outcome: the complete disappearance of skin lesions.