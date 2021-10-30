Psoriasis Treatment: The Role Of Detoxification, Nutrition And Oxygenation

For treatment of psoriasis, it is always necessary to analyze whether the basic needs of the body are met, which include detoxification, nutrition, and oxygenation. Read on to know more

Psoriasis is the most common skin disease, affecting more than 2.6 crore people in India, as per industry sources. Due to its physical manifestations, the condition often leads to social discrimination. The typical psoriasis scales on the skin, often itchy, can make everyday life very difficult for patients and lead to social isolation. Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition which is considered incurable. The main cause is inflammation, a natural reaction of the body to an external attacks such as bacteria, viruses, fungi. In psoriasis, the levels of auxiliary T lymphocytes increase significantly, contributing to the secretion of inflammatory cytokines and the increased proliferation of skin cells.

While typical treatment of psoriasis is limited to external preparations, immunosuppressive treatment is used in more serious cases. In complementary medicine, it is assumed that if the immune system is ill, it is worth considering the cause of this state of affairs and addressing it. For treatment of psoriasis, it is always necessary to analyze whether the basic needs of the body are met, which include detoxification, nutrition, and oxygenation.

On the occasion of World Psoriasis Day Friday (October 29th), Dr. Mili Shah, President, Ozone Forum of India & Dr. Renu Mathani, DM, FNMN, (USA) Founder of Autoimmunity Treatment Centre at Pune, highlighted the impact of oxygenation & vitamin D on this condition.

Nutrition - Role of vitamin D in psoriasis

Dr. Mahtani said, "Megadose vitamin D therapy is the need of the hour which works as a defense against autoimmunity."

Vitamin D does more than regulation of calcium and bone health. Deficiency of vitamin D can drastically impact a person's physical and mental wellbeing. Vitamin D deficiency in the body has been linked to various health problems, including cognitive decline, depression, osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and cancer.

Vitamin D in its active form is actually a master hormone that controls at least 200 genes in our cells. Following the discovery of vitamin D receptors throughout the body, its role in the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases is gaining momentum. It is being positioned as the critical aspect in immune system functioning and gut homeostasis too. Vitamin D empowers the immune system against viruses, bacteria, and other microorganisms. Vitamin D is not an optional supplement. It is a non-negotiable cellular necessity, Dr. Mathani noted.

Role of Ozone Therapy in psoriasis

According to Dr. Shah, Ozone therapy is a wonderful therapy for detoxification which enhances and modulates your immunity and circulation. Treatment results show that ozone therapy is effective in treating psoriasis. Ozone therapy works as a regulation of the overactive response of the immune system. It reduces the level of oxidative stress. Exerts an anti-inflammatory effect by acting on the NF-KB nuclear receptor.

The body is unable to function efficiently if the amount of toxins it struggles with exceeds its ability to be removed. This affects the condition of the immune system. The body overloaded with toxins will try to remove them through the skin, which may also result in psoriatic lesions.

Ozone rectal Insufflation works wonderfully on gut dysbiosis, she added.

