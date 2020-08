Though some experts say that there is no proof that Ayurveda can help, advocates say that it really does help in the treatment of psoriasis. @Shutterstock

Psoriasis is a relatively common skin disorder where skin cells multiply almost 10 times faster than normal. This results in the build-up of bumpy red patches covered with white scales. Though they can grow anywhere, such patches are usually seen on the scalp, elbows, knees, and lower back. In severe cases, it can cover almost the entire body. It is not a contagious condition. It can cause severe itching, bleeding and cracking of skin. Sometimes, it also affects the fingernails and toenails, including discoloration and pitting of the nails. Psoriatic arthritis is also common among people with this condition. It causes pain and swelling in the joints. This is usually a hereditary condition. But stress, allergies and some medications can also trigger this condition. Also Read - Ayurvedic treatment for Psoriasis: Can Panchakarma therapy really help?

Treatment options for psoriasis

Treatment for this condition includes topical application of steroid creams, moisturizers, creams and ointments. Retinoid creams also help deal with the symptoms as can light therapy. This is a log-lasting condition interspersed with flare-ups and long periods of remission. Other than Allopathy, sometimes, alternative healing therapies may also help you deal with the symptoms. Ayurveda, the ancient healing therapy from India, can help you here. Also Read - Turmeric, apple cider vinegar and other home remedies for psoriasis

Use Ayurveda to get relief from psoriasis symptoms

This healing therapy, which was developed more than 3,000 years ago, uses a combination of diet, exercise, lifestyle changes and some Ayurvedic medicines. Though some experts say that there is no proof that Ayurveda can help, advocates say that it really does help in the treatment of psoriasis. It goes without saying that some Ayurvedic practices, like eating veggies and drinking plenty of water, are healthy for everyone including psoriasis patients. But practices like bloodletting may be unsafe in the wrong hands. So, you must always go to a certified Ayurveda doctor for treatment. Also Read - 5 effective home remedies to treat psoriasis

The science behind the healing

Ayurveda believes that everyone is made up of five basic elements: Air, earth, fire, ether and water. Together, these elements form life forces called doshas. The three doshas are vata, which is ether and air, pitta, which is fire and water, and Kapha, which is water and earth. According to this healing therapy, psoriasis results from unbalanced vata and kapha doshas. Toxins, stress, and certain foods, like yogurt, seafood, and salty food, can also cause this condition.

Ayurveda treatments for psoriasis

In Ayurveda, your treatment will depend on your symptoms and lifestyle. It may include diet changes, specific herbs, massage with specially formulated oils, enemas or laxatives and controlled vomiting. Sometimes, treatment may also involve blood cleansing using herbs or bloodletting, which involves draining blood from your body.

You ma be asked to drink lots of water and eat green, leafy vegetables. Turmeric, which reduces inflammation and has antioxidant properties is an important of treatment here. You may also be asked to apply a paste made from a botanical powder made from the andira araroba tree, mixed with vinegar or lemon juice to psoriasis patches. Olive oil is also used for topical application as is cayenne pepper and aloe vera. Moreover, your therapist may ask you to avoid foods and drinks like alcohol, red meat, spicy food, junk food and acidic foods.