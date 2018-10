Ayurveda can help you deal with psoriasis better © Shutterstock

Psoriasis is an autoimmune skin condition where the skin cells grow faster than they ordinarily should, which is about 27 days. This results into scaling and peeling of the outer layers of the skin, causing excessive dryness and whiteness in the skin. The itching could cause redness and wounds in the skin. Psoriasis is often caused due to emotional trauma and stress, among other reasons. According to Ayurveda, psoriasis is the result of an imbalance in Vata (air element) and Kapha (earth element). Here are a few tips and remedies that can go a long way to manage psoriasis.

1) Ayurvedic treatment with formulated buttermilk

Ayurveda recommends Thakradara, a treatment that uses medicated and purified buttermilk for healthier and rejuvenated skin and hair.

2) Virechana or purgation therapy

Ayurvedic experts suggest Virechana or purgation therapies can immensely benefit by detoxifying the body thoroughly and balancing the two doshas that lead to psoriasis.

3) Avoid Virudhahara or opposing foods

Virudhahara in Ayurveda is understood as mixing up wrong combination of foods that become toxic for the body like fruit milk shakes or milk shakes and curd among others.

4) Super food- flax seeds

Flax seeds are rich in anti-inflammatory Omega 3 fatty acids, are an excellent source for balancing Doshas. They are rich in antioxidants and balance hormones. Regular intake of raw flax seeds or roasted flax seeds also gives you a brighter and cleaner skin.

5) Yoga

For treating psoriasis, which results from some form of emotional trauma, most effective and helpful can be Pranayamas or deep breathing techniques.

Ramya Rajshekhar, Yoga teacher with The Art of Living’s Sri Sri Yoga, shares the following sequence for Psoriasis which can be helpful.

1. Chant Om 3 times

2. Kapalabhati or skull shining technique- 20 times, rounds (do slowly if you have hypertension /heart disease or condition /vertigo)

3. Bhastrika or bellow’s breath- 20 times, 3 rounds (do slowly if you have hypertension heart disease or condition /vertigo)

5. Nadi Shodhana or alternate nostril breathing- 9 to 12 rounds slow and deep

6. Bhramari or the bumblebee technique- 5 times

6. Along with this, drinking a lot of water, yoga nidra, being active with a healthy diet will help.

7. Include at least one meditation of choice per day.