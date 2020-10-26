Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes the rapid buildup of skin cells. This buildup of cells causes scaling on the skin’s surface. The growth of skin cells is mostly seen around the elbows knees and scalp. At times these build-ups turn into thick red patches that crack and bleed causing major skin problems. This skin condition is known as psoriasis. Now let us know a little bit more about this skin disease. What is Psoriasis? It is a skin disease that occurs when skin cells multiply in a particular area leading to a formation of a skin lump. Typically skin