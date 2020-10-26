Seeking timely diagnosis and treatment of psoriasis, while recognizing the symptoms, is very important to treat this skin disease. Read to know more:

Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes the rapid buildup of skin cells. This buildup of cells causes scaling on the skin’s surface. The growth of skin cells is mostly seen around the elbows, knees, and scalp. At times these build-ups turn into thick, red patches that crack and bleed, causing major skin problems. This skin condition is known as psoriasis. Now, let us know a little bit more about this skin disease. Also Read - Eczema and psoriasis: How to spot the difference between these two skin conditions

What is Psoriasis?

It is a skin disease that occurs when skin cells multiply in a particular area leading to a formation of a skin lump. Typically, skin cells grow deep in the skin and slowly rise to the surface. Eventually, the old skin layer falls off. These overgrowths of skin layers can also occur on the other areas of the skin as well such as the face, feet, and hands. Also Read - Avoid these foods and drinks if you have psoriasis

What are the different types of psoriasis?

There are various types of psoriasis: Also Read - Turmeric, apple cider vinegar and other home remedies for psoriasis

Plaque psoriasis – This type of psoriasis causes skin redness and intense skin patches. These patches are often called plaques. These plaques are mostly found on the elbows, knees, and scalp.

Guttate psoriasis – This type of psoriasis is common in children. This causes skin irritation which causes small pink spots. This type of plaque mainly affects the arms and legs.

Pustular psoriasis – This type of psoriasis is more common in adults. It generally causes whitish pus-filled blisters. They generally attack areas like hands and feet.

Inverse psoriasis – This type of psoriasis generally causes skin infection which makes your skin red, shiny, inflated.

Symptoms you should never ignore

Psoriasis signs and symptoms can vary from person to person depending on the type of psoriasis the person is suffering from. Some of the common signs and symptoms include:

Red patches of skin covered with thick, silvery scales

Itching and burning sensation

Dry and cracked skin that may itch and at times bleed.

Why early diagnosis is important?

Psoriasis is not contagious. And the symptoms differ from person to person and depend on the type of it. But an early diagnosis of this disease can help a person get it medicated and reduce skin inflation. Most doctors can detect the growth of this disease but at times if symptoms are rare, one must go and get the biopsy done.

How to treat psoriasis?

Psoriasis has no cure. Treatments aim to reduce the rising inflammation and formation of the scales. Timely diagnosis and proper medication can slow down the growth of the skin cells, and remove plaques. But before consuming any oral medicines or taking any injections, make sure to consult your doctor.

Can it be treated with home remedies?

As said earlier, psoriasis has no treatment that can cure it completely. But there are certain changes that you can include in your daily life to keep the disease under control or let the medicine work.

Maintain a good diet

The only change that you can make to keep psoriasis under control is by maintaining a good diet. Although, food cannot cure or even treat psoriasis, eating nutritious food, and following a good diet might reduce your symptoms.

Avoid red meat and switch to more of a vegetable diet. Keeping your weight under control is also very important and considered one of the best home remedies for psoriasis. Drinking alcohol is also a big ‘no-no’. Stop taking processed foods and dairy products.

This is a debilitating condition, no doubt. But you can deal with the symptoms and reduce down the itchiness on your own with a few home remedies. Ingredients such as turmeric, apple cider vinegar, aloe-vera, or tea-tree oil can soothe your skin.

At times psoriasis can lead to stress and mental issues, seeking family support and proper treatment is extremely important to live a healthy lifestyle both physically and mentally. Therefore, increased awareness can help psoriasis patients recognize their symptoms subsequently resulting in timely diagnosis and treatment. If you have any concern and is suffering from the above symptoms, please visit your doctor immediately.