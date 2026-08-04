Protein deficiency side effects: Faster hair loss to weak immunity, signs your body needs more protein than you think

Are you suffering from protein deficiency? Here are some of the signs that your body may send when there is an acute deficiency of protein in your blood.

Protein deficiency side effects: Faster hair loss to weak immunity, signs your body needs more protein than you think

Protein is amongst the key macronutrients in the body. They are important in the formation and repair of body tissues, in enzyme and hormone production, maintenance of muscle mass and a healthy immune system. Though protein deficiency is rare, there are many who, especially the older population, vegetarians with improper diet plans, dieters and those who have just recovered from sickness, may not take enough protein. The initial symptoms are rather unnoticeable and could be easily confused for stress and fatigue.

Warning Signs of Protein Deficiency You Should Know

Here are some of the signs that the body may send when the protein level is too low:

Lack of Energy

One of the earliest indications of not getting enough proteins is constant fatigue and lethargy. Proteins play an important role in muscle mass maintenance and different metabolic processes. Lack of proteins causes muscle weakness and feelings of tiredness, even when you have had sufficient rest.

Unexplained Hair Loss

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Ms. Chitra BK, Chief of Dietetics, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru, explained that hair loss is another early indication. "Hair is made up mostly of proteins. If the intake of protein in your diet is insufficient, the body will try to maintain functions in essential organs first, making more hair strands go through the resting period. It may be accompanied by brittle nails and dry skin," says Dr Chitra BK.

Weak Immunity

One other overlooked effect is lowered immunity. Proteins play a role in the formation of antibodies that help in the fight against diseases. Individuals who lack adequate amounts of proteins will experience colds often, recovery taking a long time, and poor healing of wounds.

Reduced Muscle Mass

In addition, lack of sufficient amounts of protein leads to reduced muscle mass, thus making simple tasks harder. Some individuals will notice that their feet swell, since they cannot keep fluids in the body.

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Foods With High Protein Content

In order to fulfill your requirement of proteins, you should have some good sources of protein in each meal. These sources can be eggs, milk, curd, paneer, fish, chicken, meat, soybean, lentil, beans, chickpea, and nuts & seeds. Cereals can be combined with pulses, for example, rice & dal, roti & rajma for improving the quality of protein.

Generally, healthy adults need around 0.8 1.0 grams of proteins per kilogram of their body weight per day, but some special groups might need more.

The important thing here is to distribute protein consumption throughout the day and not consume it at one go. A proper balanced diet with enough protein, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and good fats helps ensure sustained energy levels, better hair, improved immunity and good health. In case one experiences symptoms like continuous fatigue, hair loss or even muscle weakness, it is advisable to visit a doctor and have your problem diagnosed.

Disclaimer: The above article is only meant for informational purposes. Do not take it as a medical advice. If you spot anything concerning, make sure to get yourself checked by a doctor or a dietician before making any changes to your diet routine.

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