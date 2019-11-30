Protein is an essential nutrient for the human body. It builds your muscles, bones and skin and stimulates the production of enzymes and hormones. You can get sufficient amount of this nutrient by consuming the right food. But if you do not get it from your diet, you are at risk of protein deficiency. This can have severe health implications.

This deficiency is is very common in vegetarians and vegans. This is because most plant-based proteins do not contain all the 9 essential amino acids that is there in animal products like meat and poultry, fish and eggs. In fact, researchers at Mayo Clinic say that vegans are at greater risk of protein deficiency and also other essential nutrients. They recommend that people who follow a vegan diet should make an effort to increase their intake of protein and other nutrients to avoid possible health risks. This study was published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.

According to a study at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, if CO2 levels keep rising as projected, the populations of 47 countries may lose more than 5 per cent of their dietary protein by 2050. This will happen because there will be a decline in the nutritional value of rice, wheat, and other staple crops. Researchers say that an additional 250 million people may be at risk of protein deficiency because of elevated CO2 levels. This is the first study to quantify this risk. Environmental Health Perspectives published this study.

Rising CO2 levels increase risk of protein deficiency: Study

According to researchers, 76 per cent of the world’s population get their daily requirement of protein from plants. To estimate their current and future risk of protein deficiency, the researchers combined data from experiments in which crops were exposed to high concentrations of CO 2 with global dietary information from the United Nations and measures of income inequality and demographics.

Researchers saw that ‘under elevated CO 2 concentrations, the protein contents of rice, wheat, barley, and potatoes decreased by 7.6 per cent, 7.8 per cent, 14.1 per cent and 6.4 per cent respectively’. They also say that India may lose 5.3 per cent of protein from a standard diet, putting a predicted 53 million people at new risk of protein deficiency.

Health risks of protein deficiency

This is worrying indeed. Protein deficiency can cause major health problems like loss of muscle mass, weak bones, chronic fatigue and liver diseases. It also puts you at risk of various infections and makes your hair and nails brittle. Younger children may be at risk of oedema, the symptoms of which are swollen and puffy skin and a swollen abdomen. It may also affect foetal health.

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign say that there is a molecular link between activation of the amino acid response signal and the cell autophagy pathway, which is transferred from pregnant mothers’ skeletal muscles to the placenta and the foetus. They say that detecting biomarkers of protein insufficiency during the early stages of pregnancy could enable clinicians to treat it through dietary changes or other strategies, possibly averting many serious health conditions in the next generation. The British Journal of Nutrition published this study. During pregnancy, women need at least an additional 25 grams of protein per day. Inadequate protein consumption by pregnant women has been linked to their children developing various chronic health problems as adults, say researchers.

Another study at the University of Toronto says that a drop in one protein is enough to cause autism. Scientists were able to trigger autistic-like behaviour in mice that were engineered to have lower levels of the nSR100 protein, which had previously been found to be reduced in the brains of patients with ASD. This was published in the journal Molecular Cell.

Foods that can reduce protein deficiency

Animal products are a richer source of protein than plant-based foods. So, try to add meat, dairy, fish or eggs to your diet. Go for grass-fed meat and wild-caught salmon. These are great sources. Vegetarians can have more of beans and legumes, nuts and seeds like almonds, flax, chia and hemp and unprocessed grains. Some vegetables like spinach, kale, broccoli, Brussel sprouts and mushrooms are also good sources of protein. If your deficiency is severe, you must consult your doctor. He will probably recommend a protein supplement for you.

Health benefits of including adequate protein in diet

The right amount of protein in diet will help you build your bones and muscles. It will also reduce your risk of diabetes and increase brain function. Protein fosters quick recovery of injuries and brings down bad cholesterol levels. It also helps you avoid mental health conditions like depression and anxiety.