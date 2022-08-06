Protasin: A Protein That Can Predict Diabetes Risk And Cancer Mortality

Protasin In The Body Can Help Detect Risks Of Diabetes And Cancer

Higher levels of protasin in the body can act as a warning marker to detect risk of diabetes and cancer deaths.

New research published in the journal Diabetologia, the journal of the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, states that people who have elevated levels of protasin could be at a higher risk of developing diabetes as compared to other people. Protasin in mainly found in the epithelial cells which line the organs and surfaces of our body. the people who are found to have high levels of protasin and high blood sugar levels could also be at a higher risk of cancer related fatalities. This has been determined according to the findings of this research.

Experts made an attempt to find out whether the results could be different on the basis of peoples age sex, smoking and drinking habits, waist circumference, LDL cholesterol levels, anti-hypertensive medication or systolic blood pressure levels. But they found out that these factors do not matter, the result turned out to be the same.

About The Study

The study is the first to examine the association between protasin blood levels and cancer mortality. This study based itself on the general population and analyzed blood samples from over 4,000 middle-aged adults from Sweden. The results of the study were re-confirmed after experts reached a conclusion.

Function Of Protasin

Experts say that this study has been the most comprehensive analysis as compared any other studies done before on this subject. It has help bring into light new concepts and theories on the link between cancer and diabetes.

The protein, protasin could be an indicator of diabetes and cancer.

Protasin could be targeted for future treatments on cancer and diabetes.

This protein can stimulate epithelial sodium channels which help keep the balance of sodium, blood volume and blood pressure in the body.

This protein is also known to help suppress tumor induced by high blood sugar level or hyperglycemia.

It helps in glucose metabolism.

After adjusting for potential confounding factors including sex, smoking and drinking habits, waist circumference, LDL cholesterol levels, anti-hypertensive medication or systolic blood pressure levels, elevated protasin levels were found to be positively associated with the presence of diabetes, with those in the highest protasin quartile almost twice as likely to have diabetes compared to the lowest.

Dr Xue Bao from The Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing University Medical School in Nanjing, China said to ANI that Protasin can become the new marker to trace the development of diabetes and also to check for risks of death due to cancer. Protasin is very readily accessible. This enhanced its potential to be used as warning markers for certain diseases in the future.

