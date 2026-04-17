Prostate problems in your 30s? Early warning signs men must never ignore

Prostate problems can begin in your 30s. Know the early warning signs men should never ignore to protect long-term health and prevent serious complications.

Prostate health is no longer something men can afford to think about only later in life. In India, there's growing awareness that issues can start much earlier, sometimes as early as the 30s. The symptoms will manifest themselves either in terms of urination problems, or even pain in the pelvic region. It should be noted that while prostate cancer is more prevalent among elderly males, the prostate gland itself may be affected earlier on due to infections, inflammations, or urinary issues.

This is made worse by the fact that prostate cancer makes up 6.1% of all the cases of cancer in men in India. Other conditions like benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), which are more prevalent among elderly people, may also manifest themselves in the late 30s or 40s.

Early signs men should not ignore

According to Dr Susheel Kharbanda, Sr. Consultant Urology, RG Hospitals, "The other important thing to remember is that all symptoms of the prostate are not indicative of prostate cancer. This does not, however, mean that it should be neglected. Many males believe themselves too young to develop problems associated with their prostate and put off taking action. Eventually, these minor problems can affect their sleep, daily routine as well as overall quality of life."

Common symptoms of prostatitis in younger men

Prostatitis is also one of the common ailments that affects young men, and simply put, it is an inflammatory disease of the prostate gland. This illness may be experienced through varied symptoms like the need to urinate frequently, burning sensation when passing urine, pain around the lower back region or the groin area, and in some cases.

There might also be issues such as difficulty initiating urination and weak urine flow. In severe cases, particularly those resulting from a bacterial infection, fever and body pains may also occur. That's when medical attention becomes important without delay.

Why prostate symptoms are often overlooked?

However, many of these signs are not very alarming initially. These signs can easily be attributed to dehydration, anxiety, or some mild infection. This is likely one of the reasons why the majority of men in their 30s usually ignore them. It is also common knowledge that prostate issues can be dealt with at a much older age which further adds to delay in treatment.

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However, it may pose larger problems if these issues go unaddressed. Should the symptom recur, last beyond several days, or even interfere with your daily routine, one should visit a healthcare professional. Prostate issues are on the rise and taking a wait-and-see attitude may not always be the smartest course.

Warning signs that need medical attention

There may be some signs which appear to be trivial at first glance, but which actually shouldn't be disregarded. For instance, a decreased urine stream, an urge to go to the toilet more frequently, particularly at night time, as well as a sensation of a burning sensation during urination are all indicators that there may be something wrong. Also, symptoms as constant pain and heaviness in the pelvic region and the feeling of incomplete voiding of the bladder should be immediately taken into consideration.

Even if these symptoms turn out to be linked to something manageable like prostatitis or BPH, they still need proper evaluation. Many of these conditions share similar symptoms, so it's better not to guess.

Who should be more cautious?

Not all men require constant vigilance. In case of any genetic predisposition to prostate cancer or other types of cancer, then it is necessary to pay attention. Likewise, when the symptoms keep occurring, one should not wait for a certain age to make some decisions.

The screening schedules can vary from individual to individual. Although some individuals may require periodic screening at a later time, men in their 30s with signs and symptoms should not hesitate to consult a doctor.

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