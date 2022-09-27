Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2022: 4 Signs Of Prostate Enlargement

Understand the five warning signs of prostate enlargement by Dr Shalabh Agarwal.

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2022: If trips to the toilet are sudden and uncontrollable, or if there is difficulty in urinating, a man with these symptoms might have an enlarged prostate. According to the Urology Care Foundation, 50 per cent of men in their 50s have prostate gland enlargement. It is a gland below the bladder and plays a role in producing semen. Unfortunately, even today, a man's reproductive health is considered taboo, and it is difficult for them to talk openly about it or get support without feeling embarrassed. When it comes to India, the problem is even more acute due to the social barriers, lack of awareness and stigma associated with a man's sexual health. This is what stops them from timely diagnosis and further treatment. The prostate can grow regardless of age. It can occasionally result in symptoms and, over time, more severe problems. Dr Shalabh Agarwal, Department of Urology, The CK Birla Hospital , Gurugram, shares four warning signs of prostate enlargement.

What Are The Causes Of Prostate Enlargement?

A balance between testosterone and estrogen: Males continuously create testosterone and a reduced amount of estrogen. These hormones are likewise produced by females, although their ratio of estrogen to testosterone is different. In addition, as they age, males have less testosterone than estrogen. Therefore, in males, it is considered that estrogen triggers additional growth in the prostate.

What Are The Warning Signs Of Prostate Enlargement?

Frequent urination: Most of the time, symptoms of prostate enlargement do not appear until the problem has spread to the point where pressure is placed on the tube that drains urine from the bladder into the penis (urethra). As a result, patients with prostate enlargement can have the desire to urinate more frequently. This condition of frequent urination mainly arises at night, and sometimes it becomes challenging to urinate. This may make it challenging to begin urinating and result in a weak or interrupted urine stream. In addition, this condition might cause pressure on the urinary tract and then cause pain when one urinates.

Bladder stones: One of the main symptoms of prostate enlargement is the inability to empty the bladder, which frequently results in bladder stones. When urine becomes highly concentrated, hard mineral lumps called bladder stones begin to form. This leads to the crystallization of urine's minerals. These stones may result in urine with blood, bladder discomfort, a blockage of urine flow, or severe illness.

Other Symptoms Include:

Poor urine flow Nighttime urination Difficulty in controlling urine Burning in urination

Complications from BPH might occur if it is left untreated. The following conditions may arise if the urine stays in the bladder:

infections of the urinary tract bladder stones renal injury

The quality of life of a person can be significantly impacted by urinary incontinence. Most BPH patients do not have complications. However, anyone who experiences significant or escalating urination issues, pain, or blood in the urine should consult a physician.

How Can Prostate Enlargement Be Treated?

Prostate treatment depends on the severity of BPH, the intensity of symptoms, a person's age, and general health. Some men may even manage symptoms by closely monitoring them. In addition, various types of drugs are frequently used by those with mild to moderate symptoms and could benefit from treatment. These consist of:

Alpha-blockers: The bladder, neck muscles and the muscular fibres in the prostate are relaxed by using these medicines. Therefore, it is simpler to urinate because the muscles are more relaxed. If one uses an alpha blocker for BPH, one can anticipate an increase in urine flow within a day or two. Alpha-blockers consist of alfuzosin (Uroxatral), doxazosin (Cardura), silodosin (Rapaflo), tamsulosin (Flomax), and terazosin (Hytrin). 5-alpha reductase inhibitors: These medicines can arrest prostate gland growth and shrink the prostate gland's size. There are two different kinds of 5-alpha reductase inhibitors: dutasteride (Avodart) and finasteride (Proscar). However, one will generally have to wait three to six months for symptom relief with 5-alpha reductase inhibitors. Laser Prostate Treatment: Prostate laser surgery relieves moderate to severe urinary symptoms caused by an enlarged prostate. Laser is particularly recommended for patients with heart problems, stroke etc.