Why Timely Screening For Prostate Cancer Is The Need Of The Hour?

Importance Of Regular Testing For Prostate Cancer By Dr Suhas Aagre

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2022: Just like your lung, heart, and liver health, take utmost care of your prostate health. Cancer screening is examining a person for cancer before it causes symptoms. The objective of screening for prostate cancer is to detect cancers that may be at greater risk for spreading if not treated correctly. Those men above 50 should speak to the doctor about prostate cancer screening and do it without delay. Read to know more about this, and follow all the instructions given by the Dr Suhas Aagre, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Hemato-Oncologist at Asian Cancer Institute.

How Does Prostate Cancer Begin?

Did you know? Older men have a higher chance of suffering from this cancer. It can lead to higher mortality and morbidity rates if not tackled correctly. The actual reason for this cancer is not understood yet. But, various studies have revealed that family history, old age, and obesity can lead to this type of cancer. One with prostate cancer may later encounter serious complications such as erectile dysfunction and incontinence. The red flags are bloody urine, pain while urinating, blood in the semen, burning sensation, frequent urination, interrupted urine flow, and enlarged prostate. Other notable signs when cancer spreads outside the prostate gland are tiredness and weight loss. Therefore, screening is essential for everyone.

Timely Prostate Cancer Screening: Need Of The Hour

Even before the symptoms are seen, it is possible to diagnose prostate cancer with the help of a digital rectal exam (DRE) and the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test. Thus, early diagnosis via timely screening can help manage prostate cancer. To allow early detection, the doctor will recommend a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, which measures the levels of prostate-specific antigen in the blood. Are you aware? Cancerous cells tend to have more PSA; a spike in your PSA level will indicate a serious problem. Take this test after 40 to start with early intervention in case of abnormalities.

Another screening method that can be helpful in cancer detection is Digital Rectal Examination (DRE). The doctor inserts a gloved, lubricated finger into a man's rectum to feel the prostate for anything abnormal like cancer. The doctor can find lumps and then suggest an appropriate line of treatment.

The last word: Do not miss the screening at all. It's better to get all your doubts cleared regarding this cancer and lead a healthy life.