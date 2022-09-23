- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2022: Just like your lung, heart, and liver health, take utmost care of your prostate health. Cancer screening is examining a person for cancer before it causes symptoms. The objective of screening for prostate cancer is to detect cancers that may be at greater risk for spreading if not treated correctly. Those men above 50 should speak to the doctor about prostate cancer screening and do it without delay. Read to know more about this, and follow all the instructions given by the Dr Suhas Aagre, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Hemato-Oncologist at Asian Cancer Institute.
Did you know? Older men have a higher chance of suffering from this cancer. It can lead to higher mortality and morbidity rates if not tackled correctly. The actual reason for this cancer is not understood yet. But, various studies have revealed that family history, old age, and obesity can lead to this type of cancer. One with prostate cancer may later encounter serious complications such as erectile dysfunction and incontinence. The red flags are bloody urine, pain while urinating, blood in the semen, burning sensation, frequent urination, interrupted urine flow, and enlarged prostate. Other notable signs when cancer spreads outside the prostate gland are tiredness and weight loss. Therefore, screening is essential for everyone.
The last word: Do not miss the screening at all. It's better to get all your doubts cleared regarding this cancer and lead a healthy life.
Follow us on