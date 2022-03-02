Ultrasound Scan ‘mpUSS’ Can Be Used As An Alternative To MRI To Detect Prostate Cancer: Researchers

Researchers suggested that multiparametric ultrasound (mpUSS) can used as a first test for prostate cancer in areas where people do not have easy access to high quality MRI scans.

Prostate cancer is identified as the second most commonly occurring cancer in men, and the fourth most common type of cancer worldwide. Prostate cancer has the best chance for successful treatment, when it is detected early i.e. when the cancer is still confined to the prostate gland. But magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, which are currently used to detect prostate cancer, are expensive and time-consuming. Moreover, high-quality MRI scans are not easily available in low- and middle-income countries. Presenting a solution to this problem, a new study has suggested that an ultrasound scan can be used to detect clinically significant cases of prostate cancer.

According to the study published in Lancet Oncology, a new type of ultrasound scan can diagnose most prostate cancer cases with good accuracy. In a clinical trial involving 370 men, the ultrasound scan missed only 4.3 per cent more clinically important prostate cancer cases -- cancer that should be treated rather than monitored -- compared to MRI scans.

The researchers suggested that this special type of ultrasound scan can used as a first test for prostate cancer in areas where people do not have easy access to high quality MRI scans. It could also be used in combination with current MRI scans to maximise cancer detection, they stated.

Multiparametric ultrasound (mpUSS) can detect prostate cancer

A team of researchers from Imperial College London, University College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust studied the effectiveness of multiparametric ultrasound (mpUSS) to detect prostate cancer cases. mpUSS uses soundwaves to look at the prostate and make the images of the organ. It involves the use of a probe called a transducer that is placed into the rectum.

mpUSS is more widely available than multi-parametric MRI (mpMRI) scan, one of the main methods to diagnose prostate cancer. mpMRI takes 40 minutes and costs 350-450.

For the new study, the team recruited 370 men at risk of prostate cancer. They were given both mpUSS and mpMRI scans at separate visits. They took biopsies for patients who had a positive mpUSS or mpMRI test result and then compared the results from the tests.

mpUSS was able to detect 66 cases of clinically significant cancer as compared to mpMRI which detected 77 cases.

Based on the study results, the researchers suggested that mpUSS can be used as an alternative to mpMRI as a first test for patients at risk of prostate cancer, particularly where mpMRI cannot be carried out. Using both tests would increase the detection of clinically-important prostate cancers compared to using each test alone, they added.

Prostate cancer cases likely to rise

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, with around 52,300 new cases diagnosed each year.

One in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes and this figure is expected to rise, said lead author Professor Hashim Ahmed, Chair of Urology at Imperial College London.

This is the first study to show that an ultrasound scan can be used as a potential test to detect clinically significant cases of prostate cancer. Although MRI scans are slightly better, Professor Ahmed stated that this special type of ultrasound scan can detect most cases of prostate cancer with good accuracy.

With the COVID-19 pandemic further increasing the cancer waiting lists, there is a real need to find more efficient and cheaper tests to diagnose prostate cancer, Professor Ahmed noted.

Some more facts about Prostate cancer

Prostate cancer develops when cells in the prostate grow in an uncontrolled way. It develops slowly and may not show any signs or symptoms in its early stages. Signs and symptoms associated with advanced prostate cancer include

Trouble urinating

Decreased force in the stream of urine

Blood in the urine

Blood in the semen

Bone pain

Losing weight without trying

Erectile dysfunction

Prostate cancer commonly affects men over 50, often in men with a family history of the disease.