Prostate Health Month 2022: 5 Pre-Symptoms Of Prostate Cancer

Dr Pratik Patil discusses what may cause prostate cancer and its common warning signs.

Prostate Health Month 2022: Moving on from being common cancer in males in the 90s to the third rank by 2015, prostate cancer is increasingly becoming common among men, particularly in metros. However, as seen easily treatable if detected early. Dr Pratik Patil, Consultant - Medical Oncologist, Jupiter Hospital, Pune, discusses what may cause prostate cancer and its common warning signs.

What Are The Causes?

Changes in a person's DNA or genetic code cause prostate cancer. The following are two critical genes:

Oncogenes are the ones that help cells grow, divide, and stay alive.

But conversely, tumour suppressor genes control cell growth.

In many cases, there are no apparent symptoms of prostate cancer in the initial stages. However, some warning signs could signal that a person has the condition. The common ones include the following:

Pain and a burning sensation at the time of urinating or ejaculating Frequent urination, especially at night Trouble urinating once in progress Erectile dysfunction Blood in either semen or urine

Of course, these five symptoms are not the only warning signs, and other possible indicators could include unexplained pain in the groin area and weak urine flow. In addition, in cases where cancer has spread beyond the prostate, a man may also experience abnormal urinary or bowel habits, lower body swelling or sudden weight loss. Further, it is essential to note that these symptoms are not restricted only to prostate cancer and may point towards a different condition that is not life-threatening.

Some of the critical risk factors for prostate cancer include:

Age In contrast, around sixty per cent of prostate cancer cases are in men above 65 years of age. Family history in many cases, the hereditary factor is associated with the emergence of prostate cancer. For example, men having a father or brother with prostate cancer have a higher chance of developing it themselves. Race African-American men have a higher risk for prostate cancer, whereas Asian Americans and Latino/Hispanic men are less susceptible to the disease.

Conclusion

Other possible risk factors include a diet rich in dairy, smoking, and exposure to harmful chemicals.

If you have the above warning signs for prostate cancer, it is in your best interest to consult a qualified physician. Your symptoms could result from another less serious condition. Even if you receive a prostate cancer diagnosis, it is much easier to treat the disease if it is detected earlier.

