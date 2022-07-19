Prostate Cancer: Here’s A Faster And Easier Way To Determine If You Have Aggressive Form Of Cancer

It is now possible to identify men who are at risk of developing aggressive form of prostate cancer, says researchers.

The prostate gland is one that sits close to the bladder in males. Cancer in the prostate gland is most common in men. It is estimated to have caused 375,304 deaths worldwide in 2020. The risk of prostate cancer increases with age, with the maximum cases diagnosed in men who are 65 or older. If detected in the early stages, it is highly treatable. However, cancer often shows no symptoms in its early stages.

The good news is researchers from Sweden have now discovered a faster and easier way to determine if you are at risk of developing an aggressive form of prostate cancer, early in the course of the disease. The discovery might have huge implications for the treatment of prostate cancer, and other groups alike, the researchers at Ume University stated. The study has been published in EBioMedicine.

How prostate cancer cells grow and spread

The transforming growth factor beta (TGF- ) signalling pathway is linked in the development of several cancer forms. The Ume research team has now discovered a previously unknown function of the TGF- type I receptor (TbRI), an important signalling protein in cancer cells.

What is this new function? They found that AURKB, a kinase that is usually overexpressed in cancer cells, interacts with T RI during cell division of both prostate cancer cells and neuroblastoma cells, a common form of cancer among children.

Further, they have also shown that the enzyme TRAF6 contributes to the kinase activity of AURKB when cancer cells proliferate.

Overall, the study concluded suggested that the AURKB-T RI complex may be a useful biomarker for early detection of advanced prostate cancer. This may be helpful in the development of precision drugs for prostate cancer treatment, the researchers stated.

Using this new discovery, they said, men with high-risk prostate cancer can be identified more easily and faster so that treatment can be offered sooner. However, the experts noted that it will take they two to three years to develop a test based on their findings

Testing and diagnosis

A biopsy is mainly used to diagnose prostate cancer. In this procedure, a tissue sample is collected from the prostate, and it is observed under a microscope to see if there are cancer cells. A transrectal ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can also be used to create a picture (also known as a sonogram) of the prostate.

Watch out for the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer

Men with prostate cancer may not experience any signs or symptoms during the early course of the disease. At an advanced stage, it may start causing certain signs and symptoms such as:

Trouble urinating

Weak or slow urinary stream.

Blood in the urine

Blood in the semen

Bone pain

Losing weight without trying

Erectile dysfunction

If you notice these signs or symptoms, see a doctor immediately.

