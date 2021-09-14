Prostate Cancer: Doctor Recommends Yearly PSA Blood Test For All Men Above 40 Years

Early diagnosis will help men to begin care at early-stage and potentially cure cancer. ©Shutterstock.

Prostate cancer often has no symptoms until the disease reaches the advanced stage. Hence screening is a vital tool to detect cancer early.

Prostate cancer is one of the common types of cancer found in older men. Due to its indolent nature, majority of the male population are unaware of it leading to advanced stage of presentation. Thus, prostate cancer needs to be detected at an early stage. Read on to know the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer as well as how this type of cancer is diagnosed.

According to Dr. Tanveer Abdul Majeed, Surgical Oncologist, Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, the most important investigation for early diagnosis is based on serum prostate specific antigen (PSA) evaluation supplemented with digital rectal exam (DRE). Serial monitoring of PSA at various intervals is more significant as it can detect rise in serum PSA velocity, which is more specific than a single value, he said.

Dr. Majeed also shared his insights about prostate cancer, PSA blood test, and ways to prevent this cancer.

What causes prostate cancer?

Though the exact cause of it is still unclear, research suggests family history, old age, and obesity can invite this cancer. Increased frequency of urine, poor stream, symptoms of urgency are common presentations along with bony pains in advanced stage prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer starts in the gland cells of a man's prostate. But due to its indolent course and minimal symptoms it presents at an advanced stage, it tends to increase mortality and morbidity rates in the patients. It is the need of the hour to educate each and every one about this cancer, role of early detection and aid prompt diagnosis.

PSA blood test: Who should go for it?

Remember that this cancer often has no symptoms until the disease reaches the advanced stage. Hence screening is a vital tool to detect cancer early when the chances of treatment and cure rates are much higher. Luckily, prostate cancer can be detected early even before the symptoms are seen by evaluating the rise of serum PSA level through PSA blood test.

A prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test is a gold-standard test to measures levels of prostate-specific antigen in the blood and is recommended yearly to all males above the age of 40 years. PSA is a protein that is produced by the cells of the prostate. Since cancerous cells produce more PSA, a spike in your PSA level may signify a problem. This will help men to begin care at early-stage and potentially cure cancer.

Based on the diagnosis, you will be suggested a proper line of treatment. Know that the treatment also varies from one individual to another.

Tips to prevent prostate cancer

For prevention of prostate cancer, simple eat a well-balanced diet that includes all the essential nutrients. Make sure you include fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses, legumes, and whole grains to your diet. Try to maintain a healthy weight by exercising on a daily basis and reducing the number of calories. Embracing a healthy lifestyle is essential to stay fit and fine. Most important, remember to consult a doctor early for favourable outcome.