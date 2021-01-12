Just as some foods can lower your risk of this disease, there are others that can up your chances of getting this disease.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer, and the sixth leading cause of cancer death in men. Nearly three out of four cases occur in the developed world. And, since the 1970s, new cases of the disease have risen sharply in Asian countries, including Japan, Singapore, and China. Do you crave for coffee every day? If so, then there is good news for you. A new study at Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University suggests that drinking several cups of coffee every day may be linked to a lower risk of developing prostate cancer. The study, published in the journal BMJ Open, showed that each additional daily cup of the brew was associated with a reduction in relative risk of nearly 1 per cent. This study suggests that increased coffee consumption may be associated with a reduced risk of prostate cancer. Also Read - Mediterranean diet reduces the risk of prostate cancer progression: Study

In a bid to advance understanding of the issue, the researchers trawled research databases for relevant cohort studies published up to September 2020. They pooled the data from 16:15 reported on the risk of prostate cancer associated with the highest, compared with the lowest, coffee consumption; 13 reported on the risk associated with an additional daily cup. Also Read - Thyroid cancer: In-utero exposures can increase your risk of this disease

High coffee consumption reduces risk by 9 per cent

The highest level of consumption ranged from 2 to 9 or more cups a day; the lowest level ranged from none to fewer than 2 cups a day. The included studies were carried out in North America (7), Europe (7) and Japan (2). They included more than 1 million men (1,081,586) of whom 57,732 developed prostate cancer. Compared with the lowest category of coffee consumption, the highest category was associated with a reduction in prostate cancer risk of 9 per cent. And each additional daily cup was associated with a reduction in risk of 1 per cent. Coffee consumption has been linked to a lower relative risk of liver, bowel, and breast cancers, but as yet, there is no conclusive evidence for its potential role in prostate cancer risk reduction, the researchers said. Also Read - When cancer spreads to the liver: Finding a way around this dangerous complication

Other foods that can bring down your risk of prostate cancer

There are many foods that can bring down your risk of prostate cancer. Include more of soya beans, kidney beans, chickpeas and lentils to your diet. Tomatoes are good too as they contain the chemical lycopene, which offers protection against prostate cancer growth and aggressive prostate cancer. Also, add a lot of veggies and greens to your diet. Some chemicals in green tea may offer protection too as can pomegranate seeds.

Avoid these foods to bring down your risk

Just as some foods can lower your risk of this disease, there are others that can up your chances of getting this disease. To enjoy good prostate health, avoid meat and a high-protein diet. You also need to have dairy in moderation as these are high in calcium. If you already have prostate cancer then replacing animal fats with vegetable oils may you live longer. Avoid fatty foods and lose weight too.