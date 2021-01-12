Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer and the sixth leading cause of cancer death in men. Nearly three out of four cases occur in the developed world. And since the 1970s new cases of the disease have risen sharply in Asian countries including Japan Singapore and China. Do you crave for coffee every day? If so then there is good news for you. A new study at Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University suggests that drinking several cups of coffee every day may be linked to a lower risk of developing prostate cancer. The study published in the