Prostate cancer is a common type of cancer found in older men. This type of cancer is generally confined to the prostate gland but you can control it. Symptoms may include difficulty and pain during urination blood in the urine along with sexual dysfunction. It is rare to develop prostate cancer before the age of 40 but the risk increases with age and most cases are detected in the late 60s. However it is possible to decrease the susceptibility of this cancer by making some lifestyle changes. Talking of which changing your diet and eating healthy foods can work in