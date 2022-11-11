How To Prevent Prostate Cancer In 50-Year-Olds?

How to prevent prostate cancer and other fitness issues in Indian men?

Beyond 50, men's health has many issues to be tackled, and Prostate cancer is one of the top ones. When some of the cells within it undergo malignant change, we call it Prostate Cancer. Prostate cancer is often familial, and you must be extra vigilant if you have prostate cancer relatives. Unfortunately, it is often ignored in the initial few weeks and months when it is fully curable.

Prostate Specific Antigen Test

Regular Prostate Cancer screening includes Serum PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and a blood test. If this is high, we suspect the possibility of Prostate Cancer and then other radiological investigations, which could include an MRI and a Trucut biopsy of the Prostate to look for tissue diagnosis for cancer. However, the prognosis is good if caught early, before distant metastasis.

What Can 50-Year-Olds Do To Stop Prostate Cancer?

First, eat healthily. Excessive fat in the diet and obesity are risk factors. The benefits of losing weight are not just limited to reducing cardiovascular risk, but help minimise Prostate Cancer risk the daily physical activity of at least half an hour of strenuous workout. Quit smoking and consume less alcohol; eating healthy with various fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and soya and being sexually active helps keep cancer at bay. Drugs used in treating BPH (Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy) reduce the risk of cancer, but on the other hand, if cancer comes with those on these medicines, it can be pretty aggressive. Vitamin D supplements also help in prevention.

Metabolic Syndrome: Preventive Measures

Men over 50 must take preventive measures for Metabolic Syndrome - i.e. Obesity, Diabetes, Hypertension and Heart Disease. Regularly checking BP, Cholesterol, and blood sugars and controlling them is vital. In addition, one must always acknowledge the importance of keeping physically active and fit and taking supplements to correct or prevent deficiencies.

TRENDING NOW

Obesity is a killer; it increases morbidity and risks for all diseases, as mentioned earlier. So start with a healthy lifestyle, and preserve this one body you have.

RECOMMENDED STORIES