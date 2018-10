The last stage prostate cancer is usually the advanced stage of the cancer this means that the cancer has metastasis and it doesn’t response to treatment well. Metastasis refers to the spread of your prostate to other parts of the body through the blood stream or the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system produces antibodies that are essential to fight off infections. Prostate cancer mostly metastasizes to:

Adrenal gland

Bone

Liver

Lung

The most challenging part of the late stage prostate cancer is a lack of response to treatment. Late stage prostate cancer implies that patients have failed or have not tolerated common treatments. Prostate cancer is often without symptoms early on. Because of the popularity of the PSA test, many men are diagnosed early. However, as prostate cancer progresses, many men do experience symptoms. Sometimes a small percentage of men are initially diagnosed with late stage disease.

Many of the symptoms below can also overlap with other diseases of the prostate such as benign prostatic hypertrophy (BPH) or prostatitis. BPH is a noncancerous enlargement of the prostate which presses on the urethra (the tube that goes from the kidney to the end of the penis that your urine passes through) to cause symptoms. Prostatitis is an inflammatory condition, sometimes associated with a bacterial or viral infection, leading to prostate symptoms. However the most common late stage prostate cancer symptoms can include: