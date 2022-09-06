Prostate Cancer Symptoms: 3 Signs That Can Indicate Tumour Has Spread To Your Legs

Prostate cancer starts in the prostate gland - that one organ which looks like a small walnut-shaped gland in males and helps in the making of semen.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), every year at least 10 million lives are lost due to the complications associated with the disease. One of the most common cancers among men is prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in several developed countries including the USA, behind lung cancer. According to the data, 1 man in 41 dies due to prostate cancer every year.

Prostate cancer is more likely to develop in older men, but this doesn't mean that it only affects older men. Data has revealed that even younger men can get prostate cancer. Several studies have shown that people who are obese or overweight and have a family history of the disease, are more likely to get affected by the disease. In this article, we will talk about one symptom that the body can show up in order to say that the cancer cells have spread to the legs and it can be worse if care is not taken immediately.

Has Cancer Spread To Legs? Here's How To Know

While there are many reasons or risk factors that can make a person susceptible to suffering from prostate cancer, there are a few which are often ignored. One such sign can appear on the legs. Read on to know the symptom and understand what you should do when you notice that one warning sign.

Cancer is a condition which is marked by the uncontrolled growth of the cells. Similarly, prostate cancer begins when cells grow out of control in the prostate. There is no set of causes which can lead to this condition, however, it can totally depend on your lifestyle habits. What is most concerning about prostate cancer is that it can spread outside the prostate gland and affect other organs too.

Swelling In The Leg

One of the most common symptoms of tumour spreading to the legs is an unexplained swelling in the leg. This usually happens due to fluid buildup in the surrounding area. The condition is also known as lymphoedema.

Pain And Numbness

Unexplained pain and numbness can be experienced in the legs and feet of the person suffering from prostate cancer. Some of the other parts that can pain or feel numb are the hips, chest, and lower back.

Pain And Discomfort

Experiencing discomfort and pain during urinating? This can be encountered in the lower back and pelvic area due to prostate cancer. Get yourself checked immediately in order to avert the severe complications associated with the condition.

7 Warning Symptoms of Prostate Cancer

Every health conditions come with a set of symptoms, the same goes for prostate cancer too. Apart from unexplained swelling in the legs, a person suffering from prostate cancer can also experience symptoms including:

Trouble urinating Bone pain Unexplained weight loss Erectile dysfunction Extreme fatigue or tiredness Blood in the semen Decreased force in the stream of urine Frequent urination Feeling weak Straining while peeing