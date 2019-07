The medication used in prostate cancer can cause dementia, says a new study. In prostate cancer, doctors use the androgen-deprivation therapy that lowers testosterone levels. This is because testosterone fuels the cancer growth.

Dementia is not a specific disease, but a general term used to describe a condition that causes a decline in mental abilities. This debilitating disorder can cause severe problems that can interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia and it accounts for almost 60 to 80 per cent of total dementia cases. The second most common dementia is vascular dementia, often suffered by stroke victims. Dementia causes cellular death and tissue loss ultimately leading to memory loss, behavioural problems and a loss of control over bodily functions. Unfortunately, while medication can slow its progress, there is, as yet, no known cure for this progressive disease.

ANDROGEN-DEPRIVATION THERAPY FOR PROSTATE CANCER AND DEMENTIA: THE LINK

Androgen-deprivation therapy effectively slows down the progress of prostate cancer. But it is used only in advanced cases or where the chance of recurrence is high. This therapy also adversely affects sexual function and causes harm to the bones and heart.

In a recent study, published online in JAMA Network Open, researchers looked at US National Cancer Institute’s data on over 154,000 prostate cancer patients who were diagnosed between 1996 and 2003. About 62,000 of them received hormone-depleting therapy within two years of their diagnosis, while about 92,000 did not. The study found that 22 per cent of men who had received the therapy developed Alzheimer’s disease over 8 years of follow-up. Only 16 per cent of those who did not receive the treatment developed dementia. In other words, one out of 10 men who received the therapy developed Alzheimer’s.

Researchers say that this is a serious development because when a study pits one debilitating condition against another, it instils fear in patients.

6 FACTORS THAT CAN UP YOUR RISK OF DEMENTIA

This is worrying indeed for patients suffering from prostate cancer. However, some other experts in the field are of the view that the study is inconclusive because it does not take into account age and related health conditions. Dementia is a progressive disease and there is no cure for it yet. Hence, it is very important that you take certain precautions to keep this disease away.

Let us take a look at what other health related things can trigger dementia in patients.

Anti-depressants and some other medications

If you are used to taking commonly prescribed antidepressants, think twice. According to a study, you may be at high risk of developing dementia, even 20 years before the actual diagnosis, a study has warned. The researchers found greater incidence of dementia among patients who were taking anticholinergic antidepressants, anticholinergic bladder medications as well as anticholinergic Parkinson’s disease medications than among older adults who were not on these drugs.

For the study, published in the journal BMJ, an international team from the US, UK and Ireland analysed more than 27 million prescriptions. They accessed these from the medical records of 40,770 patients over the age of 65 diagnosed with dementia compared to the records of 283,933 older adults without dementia.

High systolic blood pressure level

Systolic blood pressure is pressure that exists in your arteries during the heart muscle contraction. High systolic pressure can cause havoc to sensitive capillaries that feed your brain along with damaging the capillaries that nourish your kidneys, heart and liver. Curbing blood pressure level as low as 120 mmHG, thereby can also save you cardiovascular ailments and kidney failure.

In case you have a shooting systolic blood pressure level, you may develop mild cognitive impairment (MCI) eventually leading to dementia, shows a new study. The study showed that curbing systolic blood pressure to a new lower target level can bring down the risk of growing mild cognitive impairment by nearly 20%.

Explaining MCI, doctors say that it is a reduction in memory and thinking skills which may be mild but noticeable, affecting 15% to 20% of people above the age of 65 years. They say that out of all those who are hit with MCI, half of them eventually develop dementia. The new research revealed that those who have kept their blood pressure in check are 15 per cent less likely to be affected by dementia. These new findings were presented at the Alzheimer’s Association’s International Conference held in Chicago.

High levels of copper in your water

Though copper is needed for your bone development, excess amount of this element in the body can be detrimental for your brain. According to a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, excess copper in the body can trigger the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease. The standards set by the US Environmental Protection Agency state that in drinking water, the levels of copper should be only one-tenth of the water quantity. Even this much copper can cause a toxic accumulation of the pro-Alzheimer’s protein called amyloid beta, says another study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America. So, you should go for filters that can reduce the copper levels in your water and therefore bring down your risk of developing diseases or conditions like dementia.

Your sleeping position

This may sound weird to you but sleeping position does impact your brain. When it comes to your brain functions, sleep on your sides instead of sleeping on your belly or back. Doing this may improve your brain’s waste-clearing processes and reduce your risk of developing diseases like Alzheimer’s Diseases and Parkinson’s.

Your brain’s glymphatic pathway, a system whose function is to clear wastes and other harmful chemicals from the brain, works most optimally when you sleep on your sides and not on your belly or back, says a study published in The Journal of Neuroscience. This pathway works by filtering cerebrospinal fluid and replacing it with interstitial fluid. Cerebrospinal fluid contains waste like amyloid β and tau proteins. These negatively affect the brain function if they build-up, says the same study.

Brain-damaging pesticides

A chemical compound like DDT, which was initially thought to be safe, but banned now in many countries, is a risk factor for dementia. In India, DDT as a pesticide for agricultural use has been partially banned. However, it is still in use as an insecticide for controlling malaria. According to a study conducted at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, higher levels of DDT in your blood make you more vulnerable to Alzheimer’s Disease than those with low or normal levels. During the study, researchers found that people with this condition had around 3.8 times higher levels of a DDE (a DDT breakdown product) in their blood compared to those who did not have Alzheimer’s disease. You can be exposed to DDT if you are working in the agricultural sector.

Vitamin D deficiency

A 2015 study published in the journal Neurology states that severe deficiency of vitamin D in your body can put you at a 122 per cent risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease. However, those who are moderately deficient can have a 69 per cent higher risk of developing this condition. A blood test will tell you about your vitamin D levels. A count of 20 ng/mL to 50 ng/mL is considered normal. However, a level below 12 ng/mL indicates vitamin D deficiency. In case your body is deficient of this important vitamin, you need to expose yourself to sunlight frequently. Eat fatty fish including tuna, mackerel, salmon, mushrooms, cheese, egg yolk, etc.

WHAT CAN HELP

Regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle can go a long way in preventing this disease. Avoid drinking and smoking, maintain an ideal body weight and blood pressure level. Also keep a watch on your blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Eat a healthy balanced diet. This will help to keep this disease away. According to experts, berries. Coffee, leafy green vegetables, nuts, fish and cinnamon can help you fight this condition.

(With inputs from THeHealthSite and agencies)