Prostate cancer care in India: Experts explain the latest advances in robotic surgery, AI and precision medicine

Prostate cancer in India: Here is how robotic surgeries are paving way for new gen cancer treatment in the country - Read on to know all about it.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 8, 2026 3:03 PM IST

Prostate cancer care in India: Experts explain the latest advances in robotic surgery, AI and precision medicine

Prostate cancer management in India is undergoing a significant transformation, with increasing emphasis on precision medicine, minimally invasive treatments, and preservation of quality of life. While cancer control remains the primary objective, contemporary treatment strategies increasingly focus on reducing treatment-related morbidity and maintaining urinary, sexual, and overall functional outcomes.

Historically, treatment decisions were largely based on clinicopathological parameters and generalized treatment algorithms. Today, advances in imaging, molecular diagnostics, artificial intelligence (AI), robotic surgery, and precision radiation oncology allow clinicians to tailor treatment according to disease stage, tumour biology, genomic risk profile, patient age, comorbidities, and personal preferences.

The widespread adoption of multiparametric MRI, PSMA PET imaging, robotic-assisted surgery, stereotactic radiation therapy, genomic classifiers, and targeted systemic therapies has significantly improved diagnostic accuracy and treatment precision. As leading Indian cancer centres increasingly adopt global standards of care, patients now have access to world-class prostate cancer management within the country.

Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Expanding Applications and Improved Functional Outcomes

Robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy (RARP) has become the preferred surgical approach for localized prostate cancer across many tertiary cancer centres in India. The technology offers enhanced visualization, improved dexterity, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery compared with traditional open surgery.

Although single-port robotic platforms represent an exciting technological advancement, multiport robotic systems remain the predominant platform in routine clinical practice across India.

Beyond treatment of localized disease, the role of advanced imaging and targeted surgical approaches continues to expand. PSMA-radioguided surgery is increasingly being explored for selected patients with nodal recurrence, enabling more accurate identification and excision of metastatic lymph nodes while potentially limiting the extent of surgical dissection.

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Artificial intelligence is also beginning to influence surgical practice through image recognition, surgical simulation, performance assessment, and training applications, with the potential to improve standardization and surgical education.

In addition to its well-established perioperative benefits, robotic-assisted surgery provides superior visualization through high-definition three-dimensional imaging, enhanced instrument articulation with seven degrees of freedom, and exceptional precision during nerve-sparing and reconstructive procedures. These advantages facilitate meticulous dissection within the confined pelvic space and may contribute to improved functional outcomes, including earlier return of urinary continence and preservation of erectile function in appropriately selected patients. The robotic platform also offers superior ergonomics for surgeons, reducing physical fatigue during complex procedures and enhancing surgical consistency.

Looking ahead, the integration of artificial intelligence with robotic surgery is expected to further transform prostate cancer care. AI-driven image recognition systems may soon assist surgeons in identifying critical anatomical structures such as neurovascular bundles, urethral sphincters, lymphatic pathways, and tumour margins in real time. Advanced machine-learning algorithms are being developed to provide intraoperative decision support, predict surgical complexity, optimize nerve-sparing strategies, and enhance surgical training through objective performance assessment. Future robotic platforms may incorporate augmented reality overlays derived from MRI and PSMA PET imaging, enabling surgeons to visualize tumour location and surrounding anatomy with unprecedented precision during surgery. As these technologies mature, AI-integrated robotic surgery has the potential to improve oncological outcomes, enhance functional recovery, reduce inter-surgeon variability, and usher in a new era of data-driven, personalized surgical care.

Radiation Oncology: Shorter, Smarter, and More Precise

Radiation therapy for prostate cancer has evolved considerably over the past decade. Conventional treatment schedules requiring seven to eight weeks of treatment are increasingly being replaced by moderate hypofractionation, which delivers treatment in approximately four to six weeks while maintaining comparable oncological outcomes.

Ultra-hypofractionated stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), delivered in as few as five treatment sessions, has emerged as an evidence-based option for appropriately selected patients with localized disease. Similarly, postoperative radiotherapy protocols are becoming shorter, with contemporary regimens often utilizing approximately 20 fractions instead of the traditional 35 40 fractions.

Advances in image guidance and treatment planning have enabled "dose painting" approaches, whereby dominant intraprostatic lesions identified on MRI or PSMA PET imaging receive higher radiation doses while minimizing exposure to surrounding normal tissues. This strategy aims to improve tumour control while reducing urinary and rectal toxicity.

PSMA PET-guided radiotherapy is increasingly being incorporated into salvage treatment planning following radical prostatectomy, allowing more accurate targeting of sites of recurrence and reducing unnecessary irradiation of uninvolved tissues. In parallel, emerging AI-based predictive models may help identify patients who derive limited benefit from androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), facilitating more individualized treatment selection.

Precision Radiation Technologies

Stereotactic radiotherapy platforms such as CyberKnife have further expanded treatment options for selected patients. These systems deliver highly conformal radiation with sub-millimetre accuracy and real-time motion tracking, allowing treatment in fewer sessions while minimizing radiation exposure to surrounding organs. Such technologies contribute to improved patient convenience without compromising oncological outcomes.

Biomarker-Driven and Genomics-Guided Treatment

The management of prostate cancer is increasingly guided by molecular and genomic information. Genomic classifiers such as Decipher are being used to refine risk stratification, identify patients who may benefit from treatment intensification, and support decisions regarding adjuvant or salvage therapy following surgery.

The integration of genomic profiling, advanced imaging, and AI-driven predictive tools is helping clinicians move toward more personalized treatment strategies while minimizing overtreatment.

In recurrent disease settings, PSMA PET imaging has revolutionized the detection of low-volume metastatic disease and facilitates targeted interventions, including salvage surgery, stereotactic metastasis-directed therapy, and individualized systemic treatment strategies.

As genomic sequencing becomes more widely available, treatment decisions are increasingly influenced by molecular alterations such as BRCA1, BRCA2, ATM, and other DNA damage repair gene mutations. These advances are paving the way for precision oncology approaches, including the use of PARP inhibitors and other targeted therapies in appropriately selected patients.

Active Surveillance and Focal Therapy

The increasing use of PSA testing, MRI, and targeted biopsy techniques has resulted in more men being diagnosed with low-risk, localized prostate cancer. For appropriately selected patients, active surveillance is now widely recognized as the preferred management strategy, allowing treatment to be deferred while maintaining close monitoring.

For selected men who desire treatment but wish to avoid the side effects associated with radical therapy, focal therapy is emerging as an intermediate option. Techniques such as high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), cryotherapy, and focal laser ablation aim to selectively treat the cancerous portion of the prostate while preserving uninvolved tissue.

HIFU, in particular, has gained increasing acceptance in India as a minimally invasive, outpatient treatment option for carefully selected patients. By targeting only the tumour-bearing region, focal therapies seek to reduce the risks of urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction compared with whole-gland treatment.

Advances in MRI-ultrasound fusion imaging, three-dimensional treatment planning, and real-time treatment monitoring are further improving the precision of focal therapy. As evidence continues to evolve, focal therapy may become an increasingly important component of individualized prostate cancer management, bridging the gap between active surveillance and radical treatment.

The Future of Prostate Cancer Care in India

The future of prostate cancer management in India is being shaped by precision diagnostics, advanced imaging, robotic surgery, genomics-guided treatment selection, focal therapies, and increasingly sophisticated radiation techniques. These innovations are enabling clinicians to provide more individualized treatment while minimizing treatment-related morbidity.

The convergence of artificial intelligence, robotics, molecular diagnostics, advanced imaging, and digital health technologies is expected to accelerate the transition toward truly personalized prostate cancer care. Predictive analytics may soon help clinicians determine the optimal treatment strategy for each patient, balancing oncological control with preservation of quality of life. AI-assisted multidisciplinary decision-making, digital pathology, radiomics, and genomics-based risk prediction models are likely to become increasingly integrated into routine clinical practice.

The overarching goal is no longer simply to eradicate cancer but to do so while preserving quality of life, functional independence, and long-term well-being. As multidisciplinary care, technological innovation, and evidence-based practice continue to evolve, India is steadily advancing toward a new era of prostate cancer care one characterized by precision, personalization, improved survival outcomes, and superior patient-centred care.

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