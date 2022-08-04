Prolonged Sitting In Wrong Postures? Here's How It Affects Physical Health

How has prolonged sitting in comfortable postures affected employees' physical health?

Most jobs, especially those that entail sitting at a desk for long hours, offer minimal scope for physical activity, and the work-from-home practice induced by the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced that scope even more. With no office to go to, we find ourselves sitting consistently at the same spot, from morning till night, as the heavy flow of work meetings and calls gives way to binge-watching. In several cases, we don't even take more than 2-3 minutes long walking breaks in between. This routine is not only harmful to one's body in the long run and can lead to several chronic diseases but also can be a hidden cause of weight fluctuation issues.

Work From Home Employees

With a large population working from home now, a significant increase in back and neck pain has been reported. Several possible causes include a change in sitting position, poor posture, lack of an ergonomic set-up, prolonged sitting, etc. The increased dependency on screens for work or to stay connected with your loved ones is also one of the major causes that have affected employees' overall physical health. Back and neck pain is common discomfort these days, which can affect the efficiency of an employee. It may primarily affect day-to-day activities. Sitting in one position for long hours causes compression on the discs in your spine, leading to poor posture, and also causes premature degeneration of the spine.

Lower Back And Neck Pain

As per a study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, increased sedentariness and poor posture seemed to promote the onset of musculoskeletal disorders, notably lower back pain and neck pain. In workers, the prevalence and incidence of lower back pain ranged from 1.4-20% and from 0.024-7%, respectively.

Muscle And Joint-Related Problems

There are four main reasons for muscle and joint-related problems when working from home. First, when working from home, there is no ergonomic setup or a lack of proper workstations. Second, spending hours in the wrong posture harms one's joints and muscles. Third, continuous long hours without breaks contribute to a sedentary lifestyle. Finally, this work-from-home situation has altered an individual's overall schedule and increased mental and physical stress.

Change In The Working Hours

There is no excuse to go out, resulting in stretched working hours and more stress on one's neck and back. In addition, physical inactivity stresses muscles and causes pain whether you are working significant problems due to sudden drops in overall body activity levels. Not just muscles, one's joints and bones also suffer.

Lack Of Vitamin D

Last but not least, poor nutrition especially lacking vitamin D, not consuming a healthy diet, and dependency on comfort foods also lead to poor physical health. A widespread mistake many make is moving from one lousy posture to another. In the young population, this can be controlled with suitable precautions with the right amount of physical activity. But middle-aged people or elders working from home may face aggregation in existing problems like arthritis or pain in the knee.

Dr Prof. Puneet Mishra Additional Director & Unit Head Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh Share 5 Ways To Deal With The Problem

These problems can be prevented and treated (during the initial stage) with some precautions and remedies. First, one has to be extremely careful about one's posture. Sit just like your office; kids should maintain a healthy posture when studying. It is not the most beneficial way to work from your bedroom, living room or any other corner of the house. It is essential to designate an area for your work and find the best setup. Doing physical activity is essential. Take breaks and move around. You can stretch your muscles in these breaks. Neck exercises are pretty simple and can be done anytime, even while sitting Ensure intake of essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, protein, and multivitamins (if prescribed). Setting up a home office to promote good posture can prevent back pain. An ideal office chair with armrests and a seat height that allows the feet to rest flat on the floor is ideal for working from home. If the pain continues, one can use heat pads, try massages or apply ointment

How To Correct Posture While Working From Home?

Working remotely may involve several difficulties that an individual may not encounter in a brick-and-mortar work environment. However, people can take several steps to alleviate these issues and support their mental and emotional well-being.

