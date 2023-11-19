Prolonged Screen Time Alters Children's Cognitive Functions, Study Finds

Foster positive brain development while navigating the complexities of the digital age.

A new study underscores the intricate relationship between screen time and child brain development, encouraging a nuanced approach to guiding children's digital experiences.

In this digital age, keeping your child away from the screen is not easy but are you aware of the harm it is inflicting on your child's mind and body? New research unveils some surprising details stating that screen time can impact the brain's physical and functional changes. A comprehensive review of 33 brain imaging studies involving over 30,000 participants conducted by researchers from Hong Kong, China, the Netherlands, and Australia has shed light on the significant influence of screen time on the brains of children under 12. The study, spanning 23 years, revealed various physical and functional changes, emphasizing the need for informed strategies to guide children's digital engagement. Here are some key findings from the study that every parent should read about to limit their children's screen time.

Structural Changes In The Pre-Frontal Cortex

Screen time, encompassing activities like watching television and playing computer games was identified as a key factor in shaping the development of executive functions in the brain, including working memory, planning, and adaptive responses to changing situations. The pre-frontal cortex underwent structural changes, impacting these critical cognitive abilities. Hence, excessive screen time is considered harmful.

Impact On Sensory Information Processing

Children's ability to process sensory information, such as touch, pressure, heat, cold, and pain, was compromised due to alterations in their parietal lobes. This finding underscores the broader impact of screen time on sensory processing, extending beyond traditional cognitive functions.

Changes In Temporal And Occipital Lobes

The study revealed alterations in the temporal lobes, crucial for memory, hearing, and language, as well as the occipital lobes, responsible for visual information interpretation. These changes indicate that digital activity can influence areas of the brain associated with diverse functions beyond executive control.

Periods Of Critical Child Development

The research focused on critical periods of child development, recognizing that digital engagement can influence brain plasticity during these formative years. While visual development is believed to conclude by age eight, the study emphasizes that language acquisition continues until the age of 12.

Impact On Attention And Higher Thinking Skills

Certain studies reviewed in the research revealed negative impacts on brain functions essential for attention and higher-order thinking skills involved in behavioral control. Tablet users, in particular, showed worse brain function and problem-solving abilities.

Video Games, High Internet Usage, And Intelligence Scores

The review highlighted associations between video games, high internet usage, and degrading intelligence scores and brain volume. It suggests that certain digital activities may have more pronounced effects on cognitive outcomes.

Navigating The Digital World: Beyond Screen Time Limits

Rather than advocating strict limits on screen time, the researchers emphasized the role of policymakers in supporting positive brain development. They urged the development and implementation of innovative and friendly strategies, guiding children's digital use without being confrontational.

Conclusion

The study underscores the intricate relationship between screen time and child brain development, encouraging a nuanced approach to guiding children's digital experiences. Policymakers, educators, and caregivers play pivotal roles in shaping strategies that foster positive brain development while navigating the complexities of the digital age. The researchers emphasized the need for policymakers to craft policies grounded in empirical evidence. This includes offering resources and incentives for the creation and examination of digital interventions aimed at enhancing brain growth in children navigating the digital era.