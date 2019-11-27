Wikileaks founder, and America’s most wanted criminal, is not only fighting to stay out of a US prison, he is also fighting for his life. The 48-year-old Australian is currently in a top-level security prison in Britain and is fighting against a US bid to extradite him. Assange faces a sentence of up to 175 years in a US prison for leaking classified military and diplomatic files. However, according to doctors, he might not even be able to handle the extradition process, let alone prison. Sixty prison doctors have submitted a letter to the British Home Secretary saying that Assange