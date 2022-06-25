Prolapse Bladder Or Cystocele: All You Need To Know

Prolapse bladder, or cystocele, is when the bladder swells to the anterior wall of the vagina. This is also known as anterior vaginal wall prolapse which means 'to fall out of place'. Prolapse bladder usually results in weakness and stretching of the vaginal wall and pelvic floor muscles due to childbirth and repeated tension. Risk factors include other things that put pressure on the pelvic floor, including pregnancy, childbirth, and high-impact exercise in the gym.

Prolapse bladder is common in women who give vaginal birth. The more vaginal births, the more likely a woman will experience a prolapsed bladder. For women, the anterior wall of the vagina supports the bladder, this wall can weaken and loosen with age. Heavy body stress, such as childbirth, can also damage this part of the vaginal wall. The bladder becomes unsupported and sinks into the vagina. This can cause problems such as difficulty in urinating, discomfort, and stress incontinence.

Causes and risks factors of prolapsed bladder

The pelvic floor is made up of the muscles, ligaments, and connective tissue that support the bladder and other pelvic organs. The connection between the pelvic organs and the ligaments can weaken over time or as a result of childbirth trauma or chronic stress. When this happens, the bladder may slide lower than normal and swell into the vagina. The main causes of prolapse bladder are obesity, pregnancy, and childbirth, constipation, chronic cough, pelvic organ cancer, and genetics. Risk factors for prolapse bladder include anything that puts pressure on the pelvic floor and affects its function, such as pregnancy and childbirth, being overweight, pelvic or gynecological surgery, genetics, and menopause.

Symptoms of prolapsed bladder

The common symptoms of the prolapsed bladder are difficulty emptying the bladder, urinary tract infections, and difficulty keeping the tampons in place when urinating. The prolapsed bladder symptoms will depend on the severity of the condition. When walking and running if there is a leakage of urine, it promotes incontinence. If there is any such kind of symptom like that an individual should immediately consult the doctor.

Treatments of prolapsed bladder

On the severity of the prolapsed bladder, the treatment will be decided. Many women don't experience any type of symptoms, but the condition gets worsened over some time. In severe cases, the doctor will consider various factors such as the woman's age, general health, and treatment preferences. The doctor will consider it into 3 grades such as mild, moderate, and severe, in mild the doctor may suggest a device named a pessary that is inserted into the vagina to hold the bladder in place. One who has a prolapsed bladder may benefit from estrogen replacement therapy, estrogen helps to strengthen and maintain the muscles of the vagina. In a moderate phase, the doctor may suggest a pelvic floor physiotherapist and hormone therapy. In severe conditions, the doctor may suggest surgery.

In mild and moderate cases, the doctor may recommend kegel exercise, it helps in strengthening the pelvic floor muscles. The prolapsed bladder can be treated with home remedies also by doing pelvic floor exercises and adding fiber to every meal to avoid constipation and reduce weight if one is overweight.

Conclusion

The prolapsed bladder affects women's physical, sexual, and mental health as it is a life-threatening condition. To prevent prolapse bladder, one should add a high-fiber diet to her meals and drink plenty of water daily which can reduce the risk of developing constipation. Body stress like lifting heavy objects should be avoided if possible. Women with long-term constipation should see a doctor, to reduce the chance of prolapsed bladder.

The article is written by Dr. Dilip Dhanpal, Consultant Urologist, Uro Oncologist and Transplant Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital Bangalore.