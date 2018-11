Every parent can relate to the feeling when their child catches stomach flu and they want to do everything possible to ensure they feel better as soon as possible. And, in that process, they prefer to give them probiotics assuming that it will certainly help their children get over the flu. However, they don’t have any idea that probiotics do not play any role in helping kids when it comes to a nasty case of the stomach virus.

Recently, the studies conducted at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center has revealed that giving a child probiotic who has gastroenteritis, really has no impact on the illness at all. A professor in the same medical center, David Schnadower, quoted as saying, we have shown in two very large and rigorous studies that these particular probiotics do not work. They had no effect.”

The doctors suggest that rather than doing this, parents should spend their money on providing their children good food like yogurt, vegetables, and fruits. Undoubtedly, the findings are frustrating for both physicians and parents but one has to accept the truth.