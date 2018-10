Probiotics for psoriasis: Know whether probiotics are really helpful or not © Shutterstock

People those who suffer from psoriasis have larger amounts of inflammation-causing bacteria in their intestines. This condition causes the immune system to mistakenly attack the healthy cells. It is an autoimmune disease. Thus, to balance intestine’s bacterial mix it is best to add beneficial bacteria into your diet. Probiotics provide the good bacteria in the gut. It helps to control symptoms of chronic conditions like psoriasis because healthful microorganisms support the functioning of the immune system.

To maintain a good balance of healthful gut bacteria probiotics are considered to be the best. According to the researchers, probiotics can prevent chronic inflammation caused by psoriasis and have a positive impact on controlling.

What is the link between probiotics and psoriasis?

A human body contains 100 trillion microbes, which are collectively known as human microbiota. The genetic material that these microbes are made of is known as the microbiome.

The human microbiota plays a key role in health and is highly diverse. Microbes affect how the body controls immune activity, and digests food and fights off germs. The microbiota can even influence psychological and mood processes.

A growing body of evidence suggests that an imbalance of bacteria in the gut, or gastrointestinal dysbiosis, can cause psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases.

According to a 2015 study, compared to healthy individual people with psoriasis have less diversity in the gut microbiota. A 2018 study reduced the stability of the skin’s microbiome in people with psoriasis but found increased diversity.

Thus, it is clear that imbalances in the microbiota can lead to illnesses, such as inflammatory bowel diseases, obesity and irritable bowel syndrome. And every person’s microbiome is different, thus it is difficult to tell what type of disturbance exactly causes psoriasis.

Do probiotics really help control psoriasis?

According to the researchers, there are certain probiotics which may prevent and reduce chronic inflammation. But they are yet to clarify the role probiotics can play in psoriasis treatment. However, there are a few studies which have shown promising results. According to a 2018 study, the researchers looked at the effects of probiotics on skin conditions such as eczema in mice.

However, there is a need for further research into the safety and effectiveness of probiotics as FDA has not yet approved any probiotics for treating any health problem.

How to add probiotics to your diet?

It is always best to consult a doctor before taking any probiotics supplement. A person can add helpful bacteria to their diet by consuming probiotic-rich foods, such as fermented cheeses, pickles, fermented vegetables, yoghurt, etc.