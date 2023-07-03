Probiotics and Prebiotics Supplements: What Are The Side Effects of These Supplements, Should You Take Them Daily?

Probiotics and Prebiotics Supplements: What Are The Side Effects of These Supplements, Should You Take Them Daily?

Should you take prebiotic and postbiotic supplements? Here's what doctor wants you to know about the advantages and possible side effects.

Probiotics are an essential component of your immune system, and prebiotics offers the fuel that probiotics require to function properly. But why do we need them, and should you take both prebiotics and probiotics? Let's go over all of the questions and answers in this article. To help us understand the nature of these supplements better, and get a clue about the side effects that they can invite, we spoke to Dr Nitin Pai, Consultant and Head of Gastroenterology and GI Endoscopy services at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune. Scroll down to know everything that the doctor wants to tell you.

What Are Probiotics?

Probiotics are 'healthy' microorganisms found in your digestive tract. They aid in the breakdown and digestion of nutrients in food, as well as the regulation of your immune system and the reduction of the growth and spread of hazardous bacteria. Probiotic foods and supplements contain a variety of these beneficial bacteria. They are frequently used to maintain a healthy balance of gut flora or to replenish probiotics after an illness or antibiotic course.

What Are Prebiotics?

Some fibres are indigestible to human bodies, yet they serve as food for the probiotics in the digestive systems. Prebiotics are fibres that encourage the growth and activity of certain types of helpful bacteria in the gastrointestinal system. Prebiotics can help those bacteria grow and thrive, so strengthening your immune system.

TRENDING NOW

Each prebiotic promotes the growth and effectiveness of some beneficial bacteria, but not all, making prebiotic selection an important step in achieving the desired health benefit.

Why Do We Need Prebiotic and Probiotic Supplements?

"Our gut needs good live bacteria and yeast for our gut health. So, our body produces both good bacteria as well as bad bacteria. Probiotics are a combination of line bacteria and yeast. They are also naturally present in our bodies. We have various locations in our body that host good microbes. The location is the gut, mouth, vagina and urinary tract," said Dr Pai.

Why do we need supplements when they are being produced by the body? Our system may not always produce enough probiotic and prebiotic enzymes, which can contribute to digestive difficulties. This is when you should start taking vitamins. Also, never use supplements without first visiting a doctor.

You may like to read

Prebiotics and Probiotics offer several advantages They nourish the good bacteria and maintain the balance of beneficial bacteria in the stomach while controlling numerous disorders such as IBS and occasional diarrhoea. They can also assist with height management. They are an important element of our health. But nothing comes without side effects. The same goes for these supplements as well. Scroll down to know all the side effects that prebiotic and probiotic supplements can have.

Taking probiotics provides a number of significant health benefits. According to research, ingesting probiotics can help with a variety of health conditions, including:

Irritable or Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome Diarrhoea Some allergic disorders Colds

Probiotics can also help restrict the growth of dangerous bacteria that can harm the cells that line your stomach. These injured cells are less capable of absorbing nutrients from food and less capable of preventing toxins from flowing through the gut lining and into your bloodstream, potentially causing disease and inflammation.

What Is The Right Time To Take These Supplements?

The optimum time to take your supplements depends on the sort of bacteria you have, which is why supplements normally tell you when to take them. Whether you take them before or after meals is usually determined by this. Some probiotic supplements are best taken on an empty stomach, while others are best taken immediately before or after eating.

A recent study suggests that what you eat may be more important than whether you eat before or after taking supplements. Probiotics must pass through the digestive tract before they can colonise your gut, and some foods can assist them do so.

Side Effects of Prebiotic and Probiotic Supplements

Some mild effects can be seen for example:

Developing an infection. Developing a resistance to antibiotics. Developing harmful byproducts from the probiotic supplement.

"Prebiotics are substances derived from carbs (Fibre) that humans can digest." These fibres are consumed by the living bacteria in our gut. Food also contributes to the balance of beneficial bacteria in the stomach. So, if I continue to feed nasty bacteria, they will colonise in the gut, which is a bad thing for the body. To maintain gut health, we need prebiotic and probiotic foods and supplements, but always consult your doctor before taking any supplements."

RECOMMENDED STORIES