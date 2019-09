Directed by Shonali Bose and starring Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar, ‘The Sky Is Pink’ is a new movie that will talk about pulmonary fibrosis and how it impacts social life and relationships. ©twitter.com/priyankachopra

Bollywood movies sometimes highlight certain health conditions. Such films contribute to society by raising awareness about conditions that are usually mired in misconceptions. Whether it is ‘Taare Zameen Par’ talking about autism or ‘My Name Is Khan’ educating people about Asperger’s syndrome, such movies have played their part well. Even Priyanka Chopra is famous for her excellent portrayal of Jhilmil, an autistic girl in the movie ‘Barfi’. Directed by Shonali Bose and starring Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar, ‘The Sky Is Pink’ is a new movie that will talk about pulmonary fibrosis and how it impacts social life and relationships.

What is pulmonary fibrosis?

Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease. This condition results in thickening of lung tissue due to long-term exposure to certain toxins, occupational and environmental factors, certain medical conditions (dermatomyositis, rheumatoid arthritis, sarcoidosis, polymyositis) and radiation therapy. It may also be a side-effect of medications. In such a condition, it becomes difficult for oxygen to enter the blood streams. The damage to the lung tissue cannot be repaired. A doctor may recommend medications for the symptoms.

Symptoms of pulmonary fibrosis

Symptoms are usually shortness of breath, fatigue, aching muscles and joints and unexplained weight loss. As time passes, symptoms get worse. Currently, the course of treatment depends on the condition of the individual. While some people may be able to control the tissue damage by corticosteroids (prednisone, pirfenidone and nintedanib) these can increase longevity by a few years. But if the condition is too severe, the only way of survival is lung transplant surgery. Since prevention is better than cure. Here are some things you can try on your own to decrease your risk of this condition.

Stop smoking

Smoking increases the risk of damaging the lung tissue. As you inhale and exhale smoke, you are increasing your risk of pulmonary fibrosis. This is an irreversible condition.

Use baking soda

Keeping the toxins in your body may increase your risk of pulmonary fibrosis. Baking soda promotes digestion and helps eradicate toxins from the body. You can also use it after you are diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. It helps in reducing the discomfort and treats acidity.

Have more citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, grapes, lemons and berries contain high amounts of vitamin C, which helps stimulate the production of White blood cells (WBCs) in the body. WBCs help reduce inflammation in the lungs and stop it before it can scar any tissue in the lungs, thereby reducing the risk of pulmonary fibrosis.

Get annual vaccinations

It is important that your child is vaccinated from time to time. You can avoid diseases like pneumonia and whooping cough through vaccination. This will reduce the risk of developing pulmonary fibrosis. Pulmonary fibrosis does not discriminate between age. It can also happen to children.