Historically the world of healthcare has been more skewed towards curative healthcare rather than preventive although the situation could be a little different in the western world vis-a-vis India. According to some statistics, in India, a meagre 11 per cent of the overall healthcare expenditure is towards preventive healthcare, and the remaining goes towards curative healthcare, viz, treating diseases and complications. The preventive healthcare market in India was valued at INR 3.71 Tn in 2019 and is expected to reach INR 14.58 Tn by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.30 per cent during the 2020-2025 period.

Reasons behind low focus on preventive healthcare

A host of factors probably explain the low focus and priority on preventive healthcare. Access to qualitative health checkups more so in Tier-2 and 3 cities and towns is one of the major hindrances. Either healthcare facilities are not available, or it is not easily accessible to people. The second is the mindset towards preventive healthcare. The assumption 'as-long-as-I-don't-have-any-ailments-I-am-fine-and-I-don't-need-to-go-a-doctor' is so deep-rooted that people fail to see what can come at them in the future stopping them from taking the first step towards preventive healthcare. Thirdly, affordability is another factor that is stopping people on their tracks.

India's healthcare system is at two ends of the spectrum the rich have access to the best healthcare services, while the not-so-fortunate at the other end of the spectrum are the not so fortunate ones who either don't have the access or don't have the financial resources for even the basic medical attention. In between these two spectrums is a vast majority of the middle-class population, in whose definition, healthcare is for those with ailments.

But if one were to see the silver lining in the dark clouds, this scenario is changing as more and more people are now coming forward to take control of their health a clarion call brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 brings preventive healthcare into limelight

The pandemic has brought to fore the importance of not just an ailment-free body, but holistic well-being of mind, body, and soul and a strong immune system to shield from any sudden misfortunes. The four pillars of good health adequate sleep, good nutrition, active lifestyle, and stress management have once again come into the limelight as the answer to overall wellness and disease-free life.

Additionally, the healthcare ecosystem and government have a significant role to play in this whole process. But this cannot be successful without people. After all, both are two sides of the same coin.

The way forward

There is no denying that people should keep a track of their health by undertaking frequent health checkups, like a master health checkup at least once a year. This helps in knowing of any disorder or if a possible impending disorder is on the horizon so that you can take immediate corrective steps before it becomes irreversible.

Additionally, adequate nutrition for the body through the consumption of the right kind of food and avoiding junk food; proper rest (7-8 hours of daily sleep); active lifestyle (daily exercise for at least an hour), and stress-free life, goes a long way in not only enabling you to stay in the pink of your health but also stems the onset of many lifestyle diseases. After all, "a healthy outside starts from the inside".

Role of healthcare ecosystem and government

At the same time, the healthcare industry and the government have a significant role to play in encouraging people to make preventive healthcare a priority. The industry and government must work together to sensitize the importance of preventive healthcare, what it can do to one's health and wellness while ensuring the message reaches far and wide. Diagnostics and healthcare facilities should grow in leaps and bounds, for them to be accessible by all sections of society. Above all, it must be made affordable so that it doesn't pinch the pocket of the common man.

The article is authored by Arjun Ananth, CEO, Medall Healthcare.