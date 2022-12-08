"Safety isn't expensive, it's priceless."

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
In the 21st Century, India is poised to lead the world economically, riding on its demographic dividend. The price of this fast-paced development is paid in terms of deteriorating lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, air and water pollution, lack of mental support etc. Healthcare requirements of this fast-progressing society must keep pace with the changing scenario. Instead of a reactive approach, a proactive and preventive method is the need of the day.
Preventive health check-ups are one such tool in the armamentarium where specific examinations, counselling, laboratory tests, radiological tests and questionnaires can predict, to a reasonable degree, the risk of certain diseases. This can trigger interventions before or at an early stage of the disease. Interventions may range from lifestyle modification and vaccination to a surgical procedure.
Dr Preeti Goyal, Medical Director, vHealthby Aetna (India),shares that performed at this stage, interventions are more likely to delay and, in some cases, may prevent a disease from occurring.
Preventive tests customized to the individual have been available for some time. A few essential guiding factors before undertaking a preventive health check are your age, gender, activity level, pre-existing morbidity, family history etc. In addition, precise genetic tests are performed in high-risk families to rule out the future occurrence of less common diseases.
For a child, a preventive check-up may mean an eye and dental examination and blood levels of calcium, vitamin D and iron for selected individuals. All the childhood vaccines suggested by the paediatrician or general practitioner should be administered on time. Some vaccines may differ from region to region according to disease prevalence.
Mental health screening for anxiety, depression and stress, followed by more specific interventions, completes the process. The outcomes of these initial tests determine what further testing is required and how frequently it should be repeated. More than getting yourself tested once is required. A schedule of re-testing needs to be decided in consultation with your physician and followed as planned(annually, bi-annually or every five years).
Though the medical fraternity has laid down clear guidelines around preventive health check-ups, the uptake still needs to be higher and popularized. Government and policymakers should encourage this form of healthcare and provide care for the sick. Schools, Universities and Workplaces should have mandatory health check-ups for all individuals coming in contact with them.
Even though expenditure on preventive health looks unnecessary initially, the money saved by avoiding poor quality of life, lost productivity and disease management more than compensates for the spend. The only caveat is to avoid falling prey to commercial interests and get tests done which are unnecessary and inappropriate for you. Therefore, consult the appropriate healthcare provider before you embark on this journey to secure your health.
Follow us on