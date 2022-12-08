Preventive Health Check-Ups: Need And Importance

"Safety isn't expensive, it's priceless."

In the 21st Century, India is poised to lead the world economically, riding on its demographic dividend. The price of this fast-paced development is paid in terms of deteriorating lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, air and water pollution, lack of mental support etc. Healthcare requirements of this fast-progressing society must keep pace with the changing scenario. Instead of a reactive approach, a proactive and preventive method is the need of the day.

Preventive health check-ups are one such tool in the armamentarium where specific examinations, counselling, laboratory tests, radiological tests and questionnaires can predict, to a reasonable degree, the risk of certain diseases. This can trigger interventions before or at an early stage of the disease. Interventions may range from lifestyle modification and vaccination to a surgical procedure.

Dr Preeti Goyal, Medical Director, vHealthby Aetna (India),shares that performed at this stage, interventions are more likely to delay and, in some cases, may prevent a disease from occurring.

Genetic Tests

Preventive tests customized to the individual have been available for some time. A few essential guiding factors before undertaking a preventive health check are your age, gender, activity level, pre-existing morbidity, family history etc. In addition, precise genetic tests are performed in high-risk families to rule out the future occurrence of less common diseases.

Child Check-Up

For a child, a preventive check-up may mean an eye and dental examination and blood levels of calcium, vitamin D and iron for selected individuals. All the childhood vaccines suggested by the paediatrician or general practitioner should be administered on time. Some vaccines may differ from region to region according to disease prevalence.

Types Of Preventive Health Check-Ups

You may like to read

A repeat of the eye and dental exam, along with age-specific vaccinations, are needed for adolescents. This will include a vaccine against Cervical cancer for female patients and booster doses for infectious diseases for both genders. Mental health screening and counselling for sexual health should also be provided at this stage.

Adults can undergo blood tests specific for heart, liver, kidneys, and thyroid health, along with nutritional markers for Vitamin D, B12, iron and calcium. In addition, lipid profiles and Blood sugars are important metabolic markers for current and future ill health.

Earlier, these tests were recommended for adults above 40 years of age, and the current recommendations include testing for 30-39 years.

For females, mammography and PAP smear are added; for males above 45 years, PSA and USG for prostate health are recommended. Screening for substance use and overuse (tobacco, alcohol, and other recreational drugs) is also recommended at this stage.

Mental Health Screening

Mental health screening for anxiety, depression and stress, followed by more specific interventions, completes the process. The outcomes of these initial tests determine what further testing is required and how frequently it should be repeated. More than getting yourself tested once is required. A schedule of re-testing needs to be decided in consultation with your physician and followed as planned(annually, bi-annually or every five years).

Policymakers And Government

Though the medical fraternity has laid down clear guidelines around preventive health check-ups, the uptake still needs to be higher and popularized. Government and policymakers should encourage this form of healthcare and provide care for the sick. Schools, Universities and Workplaces should have mandatory health check-ups for all individuals coming in contact with them.

Conclusion

Even though expenditure on preventive health looks unnecessary initially, the money saved by avoiding poor quality of life, lost productivity and disease management more than compensates for the spend. The only caveat is to avoid falling prey to commercial interests and get tests done which are unnecessary and inappropriate for you. Therefore, consult the appropriate healthcare provider before you embark on this journey to secure your health.