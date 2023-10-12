Preventing Workplace Eye Injuries: Safety Measures And Best Practices

The saying "prevention is better than cure" couldn't be truer regarding eye injuries

As India rapidly industrialises and evolves into a technological powerhouse, the safety of its workforce remains paramount. While measures against major industrial accidents receive considerable attention, the small, everyday risks - like eye injuries - often go overlooked. Dr Neha Arora, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, shares that preventing workplace eye injuries is a moral and practical necessity, as these injuries can lead to significant productivity losses.

The Magnitude Of The Problem

Eye injuries, from minor irritations to severe traumas, can cause permanent vision loss. According to a recent survey, thousands of workers suffer from eye injuries annually in India. While many of these injuries are minor, a significant proportion can lead to temporary or permanent blindness if not addressed promptly.

Prevention: Safety Measures And Best Practices

Safety eyewear: Ensure that employees wear appropriate safety eyewear. Depending on the risk, this could range from safety glasses with side shields to goggles or face shields. Regular prescription glasses do not provide adequate protection. Environment assessment: Regularly assess and modify the work environment to minimise hazards. Install screens or barriers where needed to prevent flying objects from reaching workers. Clear signages: Marked danger zones can inform workers about potential eye hazards. Employ symbols and significant text to make these signs universally understandable. Emergency eye wash stations: For workplaces dealing with chemicals, ensure eyewash stations are easily accessible. Limit exposure: For jobs involving harmful radiation, ensure exposure is limited and protective eyewear, like welding helmets, is used. Training and education: Regular training sessions should be conducted to inform workers of potential eye hazards and the importance of protective eyewear. Real-life incidents can be highlighted to emphasise the seriousness. Maintenance of protective gear: More than providing safety eyewear is needed; ensure they're in good condition. First aid and medical facilities: In the unfortunate event of an eye injury, immediate first aid can prevent further damage. Ensure first aid kits are equipped with sterile eye washes or saline solution. Also, ensure that a medical facility is nearby or easily reachable. Encourage reporting: Encourage employees to report any discomfort or injury, no matter how minor it may seem. Early detection can prevent complications. Stay updated: Safety standards and best practices evolve. Stay updated on the latest safety recommendations and equipment, and ensure your workplace adheres to them.

