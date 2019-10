You may experience heart failure when your heart muscle are unable to pump blood. It may happen as a result of coronary artery disease or hypertension. These health disorders make the heart too weak to function efficiently. Early treatment is essential because otherwise it can lead to irreversible damage and even death.

According to a research at the University of Missouri, exercise can significantly improve the health of blood vessels in patients of heart failure. Usually, most physicians recommend rest for such patients and also ask them to refrain from strenuous physical activities including all kinds of exercises. But researchers of this study came to this conclusion after a studying swine, who have similar blood vessels and heart muscles as human.

Exercise improves heart health: Experts

They studied three different groups of swine with heart failure. One group was inactive while another exercised using intervals with a higher level of intensity for short periods of time intermixed with periods of lower intensity. The third group exercised with a constant lower level of intensity. The researchers say that ‘regardless of exercise intensity or duration, any level of exercise resulted in improved health of blood vessels in the heart’.

They further added that people with heart failure cannot do everything that a healthy individual can. So, the question becomes how much exercise can they handle and what type of impact will it have on their health? They explained that stiff blood vessels can block or impair blood flow to the heart and can lead to a variety of cardiovascular issues and added that they now have a better understanding of how blood flows in the heart, the stiffness of blood vessels and the impact that exercise has on heart health. They also admitted that understanding the underlying science of the heart will allow them to improve the health of heart failure patients.

Symptoms of heart failure

Symptoms of heart failure include a shortness of breath at very low level of physical activity, general weakness, fatigue, swelling in the lower extremities, irregular heartbeat and a persistent cough or wheezing. You must also be alert to signs of abdominal swelling, fluid retention that may cause weight gain and chest pain. A patient of heart failure may also experience increased urination at night. It may also cause nausea and a loss of appetite.

Complications of heart failure

If you have heart failure, it may also lead to kidney and liver damage. It damages the kidneys by reducing the reduce the blood flow to that organ. It may also lead to heart rhythm problems.

Reduce your risk of heart failure

You can easily bring down your risk of heart failure by making certain lifestyle changes. Start exercising and eating a well-balanced diet that contains all the essential nutrients. Lose weight if you are overweight. Reduce your intake of salt. And, most important of all, avoid taking on too much of stress. If you are suffering from coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or obesity, seek treatment immediately. These health disorders can lead to heart failure.