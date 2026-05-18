Preterm birth may lower eczema risk in children, study finds distinct allergy pattern

A new study suggests preterm birth may reduce eczema risk in children and shows a different pattern of allergies during early childhood development.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 18, 2026 3:46 PM IST

Eczema in children (Image AI Generated)

Children born prematurely may be less likely to develop atopic dermatitis (eczema), according to a new study. A team also found that the pattern of allergic diseases in early childhood is different in preterm children.

What is atopic dermatitis?

Atopic dermatitis is a frequent skin disease characterised by dry, itchy and inflamed skin. It is common starting in infancy and sometimes associated with other allergic disorders like food allergies, allergic rhinitis (hay fever) and asthma. It has long been thought that premature birth might be a factor in the development of children's immune systems, but the exact connection has not been understood.

The new study, in the British Journal of Dermatology, tracked 389 kids from birth until they were 4-5 years old. Of these 128 children were born prematurely and 261 children at full term. The incidence of eczema, food allergies, asthma and rhinitis were followed over the years.

Preterm children showed lower eczema risk

The results demonstrated an association between reduced risk of developing atopic dermatitis and being a preterm child. Of the preterm children, about 19.2% had eczema while 39.8% of term-born children developed it. The research further revealed that the eczema was milder and shorter lasting and that it occurred later in preterm infants.

Different allergy patterns seen in preterm children

Interestingly, the allergic profile of children born preterm was different to that of term-born children. In children with eczema, no preterm children had developed food allergies by 4 5 years of age. Asthma was however more common in children with eczema than in children without eczema, and was more common in preterm children with eczema than in term-born children with eczema.

The results may be attributed to variation in skin barrier development and maturation of the immune system. Preterm babies experience the outside world, microbes and medical environments at an earlier age and thus their immune responses may be different. This early exposure may also reduce risk of developing childhood eczema, some experts say.

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Findings support earlier research

This is also consistent with previous studies. A large meta-analysis study including over 5 million participants showed that there was a negative relationship between pre-term delivery and atopic dermatitis. In another previous study, children born extremely preterm were at significantly lower risk of having eczema than those born nearer full term.

The study may have implications for the future in finding ways to better prevent allergic diseases, doctors said. If it is found out why preterm children are less likely to develop eczema, then there will be new ways to help keep children with high risk for allergies and skin conditions safe.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for guidance regarding premature birth, eczema, allergies, or your child's health.