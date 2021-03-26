President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi following severe chest discomfort. The President, 75, complained of chest uneasiness in the morning and thereafter he was rushed to the military hospital. According to the initial reports, the President, who underwent routine tests and was put under observation, is now in a stable condition. In a statement, the hospital authorities said: “He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable.” Sources said the President will stay in the hospital till the time the entire medical diagnosis is complete. The doctors are taking care of things, said the hospital authority. Also Read - President Ram Nath Kovind gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi's RR hospital

Health Conditions That Can Cause Severe Chest Discomfort

Chest discomfort can be a warning sign of several diseases but at times these can be life-threatening too. Here is a list of all those diseases that can give you chest discomfort as a vital symptom. Also Read - US man accidentally swallows AirPod while in sleep: What to do when things get stuck in your throat?

Heart Attack

One of the most common diseases that can give you severe chest discomfort is heart problems. When there is an acute chest pain that becomes unbearable in seconds, you must rush to the hospital and get yourself a quick check by the doctors. Also Read - Is your chest pain a sign of a heart attack, or something else?

Asthma

Yes, chest discomforts are very common among all those who are suffering from Asthma. Why? Asthma is mainly characterized by inflammation in the airways and this can lead to chest discomfort.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD

Another disease that can give you severe chest discomfort is Gastroesophageal reflux disease. What causes chest discomforts among patients with this health condition? Experts have revealed that this health condition can force the contents of the stomach to move back up into the throat — causing chest pain.

Injured Ribs

Major unnoticed injuries in your ribs such as bruises, breaks, and fractures, can also cause chest pain/ chest discomfort.

Keep a close check on your symptoms to stay free of diseases.