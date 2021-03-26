President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi following severe chest discomfort. The President 75 complained of chest uneasiness in the morning and thereafter he was rushed to the military hospital. According to the initial reports the President who underwent routine tests and was put under observation is now in a stable condition. In a statement the hospital authorities said: He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable. Sources said the President will stay in the hospital till the time the entire medical diagnosis is complete. The