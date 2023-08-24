Preparing For Hand Surgery: Things You Should Know Before The Procedure

Before your hand surgery, ask the surgeon to clarify any aspects that you find confusing.

When is hand surgery required? What are the potential risks of hand surgery? FAQs about hand surgery answered here.

Do not delay hand surgery if you are a suitable candidate for it as timely surgery can improve your quality of life. Hand surgery serves multiple purposes, including treating infections and injuries to the hand, as well as managing long-standing conditions that affect its functionality. The procedure can encompass various aspects of the hand and may focus on resolving issues with either the bones or soft tissues.

Here, Dr Nilesh G Satbhai, Head of Department - Plastic, Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery and Transplant Surgery, Global Hospitals, Mumbai, answers some of the FAQs about hand surgery.

What are the conditions in which hand surgery is required?

Hand surgery is commonly done to address various conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome, trigger finger, hand injuries and trauma, tendon repair, joint replacement, congenital defects, inflammatory arthritis, Dupuytren's contracture, and bone deformities.

Briefly explain the procedures involved in hand surgery.

The techniques used in hand surgery differ based on the specific condition being treated. Numerous surgeries are conducted as outpatient procedures, allowing patients to be discharged on the same day. Certain operations are performed with local anesthesia, keeping the patient awake during the procedure. Day-care surgeries are typically done due to their ability to quicken the healing process.

What are the postoperative instructions for hand surgery?

Hand surgery often involves additional treatments such as physiotherapy or consultations with a specialist who will guide patients on hand-strengthening exercises and assess their mobility and functionality. Depending on the specific procedure, a splint may be suggested to facilitate healing. The doctor will schedule follow-up visits to monitor recovery progress and remove the stitches. Full recovery from hand surgery can take around one month or more before returning to normal activities.

Things patients preparing for a hand surgery should know.

It is crucial to have a thorough discussion with your surgeon about the procedure and its potential risks before undergoing any type of surgery. Even minimally invasive procedures carry risks, so it is important to fully understand what could happen. Before your hand surgery, ask the surgeon to clarify any aspects that you find confusing. Additionally, your overall health will be assessed to ensure that you can safely undergo general anesthesia if it is required for the procedure. In preparation for hand surgery, carefully plan your visit to the hospital as you will need to navigate daily activities with only one functioning hand for some time.

