Premature greying of hair: What is your body trying to tell you? Know it all

Once upon a time, you could easily tell a person's approximate age group judging by the way they looked. But thanks to the stressful lifestyle that most people live, they tend to look older than their age. For some, they may think it is a sign that they are getting older. But is it all that those grey strands are trying to tell you? No, in some instances, gray hair may indicate more than our biological age: It could signal one of these health issues. Yes, you read it right. In this article let's understand what those health issues are and how to take proper care before it is too late.

PREMATURE GREYING OF HAIR: HOW DOES IT ALL STARTS?

Signs of greying become obvious when thicker and darker hair sheds rapidly and the thinner, white hair grows faster. Since the entire greying process depends on the shedding and growth pattern, there are some who can show rapid greying in a remarkably short period of time.

For men, when their hair starts greying, the first signs are seen in the beard from where it moves on to the moustache and the sidelocks before spreading to the head. In women, the temples are the ones to grey first before it spreads to the sides as well.

WHAT IS IT THAT THOSE GREY HAIR STRANDS ARE TRYING TO TELL YOU?

As discussed, grey hair doesn’t always mean that you are growing old. At times, it means that you are suffering from an underlying disease that can turn fatal if not taken care of immediately. Thus, let’s know what are those diseases.

#You Are Suffering From Vitamin Deficiency

Some people go gray early. Research shows low vitamin B12 levels can cause the loss of hair pigment. What is the hair pigment? each hair follicle contains a pigment called melanin — the same thing that colors our skin. This pigment gives colour to your hair.

#You Have Thyroid

Hormonal changes caused by thyroid problems such as hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism may also be responsible for premature white hair. Hair shafts of patients with hyperthyroidism also show substantially reduced tensile strength.

#You Are Too Stressed

Yes, stress can lead to many hair problems such as loss of hair and also premature greying of hair. According to the research, stress activates nerves that are part of the fight-or-flight response. That action can cause permanent damage to the pigment-regenerating stem cells in hair follicles.

#Your Liver Is In Trouble

People who suffer from acidity, liver problems will also experience premature greying due to unbalanced body chemistry. Those white strands on your head in your 20s are also the result of leading an unhealthy lifestyle.

#Premature Greying Of Hair Is A Signal That Your Heart Is At Risk

Grey hair is linked with an increased risk of heart disease in men. Researchers found that a hair score of 3 or more “was associated with increased risk of coronary artery disease independent of chronological age and established cardiovascular risk factors.

Worried enough? Well, to stop these, all you need to do is to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Greying can be slowed down to a certain extent with diet

There are various vitamins (A & B), proteins, and minerals like copper, iodine, and iron that give a healthy balance to the hair and if your diet is deficient in these important minerals then it is very likely that your hair starts fading and losing health. Include dark green vegetables, orange & yellow fruits & vegetables in your regular diet. Eat more fresh green leafy vegetables, tomatoes, cauliflower, cereals, yogurt, bananas, eggs, seafood, soy, and whole grains.

Regularly exercising is also very important for your overall health

Be it hair fall or premature greying, it is always recommended to include at least 20-0 minutes of exercise in your daily routine. Physical exercise can help you to stay fit and strengthen your immunity against diseases.

Keep yourself hydrated

Water is very important for the body’s overall health. Drinking enough water throughout the day not only keeps you fresh and healthy but also flushes out the toxins from your body which causes premature greying and other health problems.