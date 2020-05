During pregnancy, women go through major changes in their bodies. There are hormonal upheavals, their body changes both internally and externally and it may also affect their mood and stress levels. If you are pregnant, you may have noticed some changes in your skin as well. Hair and nail are also affected, and this may perplex you. But most of these changes are temporary and things go back to normal after delivery. Other than stretch marks, which is sometimes difficult to get rid of, most skin and hair related issues disappear on their own. But sometimes, especially if you use hormonal contraceptives, these problems may resurface in future pregnancies as well. So, it is best to know what these changes are so that you are better equipped to deal with it. Here, we list a few common skin and hair problems you may face during pregnancy. Also Read - Ensure a safe delivery if you opt for home birthing in the times of COVID-19

Problems with hair

If you are pregnant and have a family history of alopecia, you may sometimes experience excessive hair loss. This happens because of hormonal changes. But then, in some women just the opposite happens. You may see your hair becoming more luxuriant and growing more quickly than at other times. One downside is that you may also suddenly sprout hair on your face, arms, legs and back. In some cases, this hair loss or extra growth can continue for almost a year after delivery. Also Read - Pregnancy skin care routine: Get a massage and use a good moisturizer

What you can do: Take extra care of your hair during this time. You can talk to your doctor about this. Otherwise, use a good chemical-free shampoo to wash your hair. A gentle oil massage once a week will also help. Avoid using products that contain chemicals. It may not be good for your baby. Also Read - 5 natural remedies for gestational diabetes

Nail woes

Your nails may suddenly change colour and texture. You may experience faster growth of nail too. One reason for this may be your improved diet and intake of pre-natal vitamins. But there may be some unwanted changes too. Your nails may become brittle and this can lead to breakages. You may also notice the appearance of grooves, which is also known as keratosis.

What you can do: You need to find ways to make your nails strong naturally. Medications and even topical creams may be dangerous for your baby. Follow a healthy diet and include calcium-rich foods in your meals. Keep your nails clean and wear it short. Avoid nail polish during this time. This will help a lot.

The pain of hyperpigmentation

A very common and unwanted pregnancy-related skin problem is hyperpigmentation. You may notice a darkening in skin tone on body parts. This is usually evident in the areolas, genitals, scars and the linea alba. This is more common in women with darker skin colour but it can happen to anyone. Sometimes, your face may also change colour and become darker in appearance. This condition, known as melasma in medical circles, is also called the ‘mask of pregnancy’.

What you can do: Avoid going out in the sun. Consult your doctor and find out if you can use a sunscreen. This will help. Keep your face clean. You can also tap your face lightly with your fingertips to boost circulation.