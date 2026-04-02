Pregnancy infections tied to 13% rise in autism risk: Experts advice for moms-to-be

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorders that has never been caused by a single factor but by a combination of factors. Let's try to understand how pregnancy infections is tied to 13 per cent rise in autism risk:

A new study led by a team of researchers from Tulane University suggests that infections during pregnancy may raise the risk of autism in children by 13 per cent sparking fresh concern among experts. While the link does not imply certainty it definitely highlights how maternal health can influence the brain development of an unborn child.

What are the key factors that cause autism?

Autism Spectrum Disorder has never been caused by a single factor but it is caused by a combination of factors. According to Dr. Poonam Sidana, Director of Neonatology and Paediatrics at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, these factors involve the mother's health and environmental factors. However it has been established that certain infections during pregnancy increase the risk by a certain percentage. Other factors such as genetic factors, diabetes and environmental factors might contribute to the development of Autism.

"The first trimester of pregnancy is considered a sensitive period because the development of organs and neurological structures in the baby takes place during this period, " Dr. Sidana. "It is important for pregnant women during this period to focus on general health. This includes consuming a balanced diet, being in good physical and psychological condition and refraining from taking medication without consulting a doctor. Women should consult a doctor even for minor diseases and symptoms."

She advises that pregnant women should not worry excessively about the condition either. In her words, "They need to understand that there are several evolving factors for the cause of autism. In addition, there are no single determinants for the development of organs in the fetus."

Autism risk in children may rise when mothers are exposed to wildfire smoke in late pregnancy, according to new research led by Tulane. Learn more https://t.co/9AlGXuWvDb Tulane University (@Tulane) January 23, 2026

What matters now? Expert advice for moms-to-be

Autism has been described as a neurodevelopmental disorders resulting from the effects of several factors. Dr. Supriya Malik, Developmental Psychologist, Head of Child Development Centre at Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital explains that the condition does not result from one factor so it is important to note that autism cannot be caused by infections contracted during pregnancy.

She says that what matters most is to concentrate on the whole health of the mother and not the statistics. "Pregnancy especially the first trimester is a critical period when the development of the child's organs and brain occurs." She said. "During the first trimester a healthy lifestyle, avoidance of unnecessary medications and seeking medical advice on the occurrence of illness or symptomatology become essential."

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Above all, information must be liberating and not intimidating as most pregnancies go without complications and the scientific consensus does not support the idea that infections contribute to autism. Healthcare professionals advise expectant mothers to be informed and seek information and prenatal care for any pregnancy risks.

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