If you’re pregnant and feeling emotionally distress you’re not alone. A large proportion of pregnant and postpartum women are struggling with mental health distress amidst the pandemic according to a worldwide survey report published online in the journal PLOS ONE. The survey was conducted by researchers from Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health in the US and it included nearly 7000 women from 64 countries. They were surveyed online between May 26 2020 and June 13 2020. A substantial proportion of these women reported experiencing high levels of depression anxiety loneliness and post-traumatic stress during the Covid-19 pandemic.