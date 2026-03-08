Precision Angioplasty: Improving stent outcomes with advanced imaging

Precision angioplasty also improves the accuracy of choosing the right stent size and length. Because the vessel measurements are clearer with OCT or IVUS, cardiologists can select devices that match the artery more precisely.

Dr. Pavankumar P Rasalkar

The field of modern cardiology is gradually heading toward highly customized and efficient therapies. Precision angioplasty is one such development, which blends traditional angioplasty with cutting-edge intravascular imaging technologies including Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT). These advanced and highly precise approaches allow doctors to visualize the inside of the artery with remarkable clarity, enabling them to tailor the treatment to the exact nature of the blockage.

Since conventional angioplasty mainly relied on fluoroscopy, which is essentially an X-ray image that provided two-dimensional view of the blood vessels, it was difficult to fully understand what the blockage is made of or how extensive it truly is. The composition of the clot (fibrous, hard calcium, or cholesterol deposits) greatly influences treatment results. However, standard X-ray scans were unable to properly discriminate between these blocks, which was one of the greatest short-coming of conventional procedures.

But, precision angioplasty overcomes this barrier with its advanced OCT or IVUS features. Cardiologists can now acquire high-resolution pictures from within the artery, with all the details including the near-accurate three-dimensional structure and deposit nature of the plaque, precise diameter and length of the afflicted vessel, and the location of the narrowing.

Why does it matter to know the plaque's composition?

Knowing the nature of the plaque helps determine the type of stent. While a simple balloon dilatation is enough for soft cholesterol deposits, fibrous clots may require specialized cutting balloon, which includes microscopic blades that softly score the tissue before expanding. For hard calcium deposits, more sophisticated methods, such as intravascular lithotripsy, rotational atherectomy, orbital atherectomy, or high-pressure balloons, may be needed.

Another noteworthy advantage of precision angioplasty is, it enables optimal stent apposition a process by which doctors can pre-surgically determine all the details and correctly prepare the artery before putting the stent. Optimal stent apposition guarantees that the stent expands uniformly and sits firmly on the vessel wall.

Precision angioplasty also improves the accuracy of choosing the right stent size and length. Because the vessel measurements are clearer with OCT or IVUS, cardiologists can select devices that match the artery more precisely. This level of detailed planning significantly reduces the chances of complications later on.

You may like to read

Perhaps the biggest advantage lies in long-term outcomes. When a stent is placed under optimal conditions, the risks of stent thrombosis (clot formation within the stent) and in-stent restenosis (re-narrowing of the artery) become significantly lower. In other words, the chances of the artery getting blocked again decrease.

With every technological advancement, cardiology is evolving and the treatment focus is shifting from simply opening arteries to treating them with greater precision and insight. With advancements such as precision angioplasty cardiologists are now able to design treatments that are far more precise, thoughtful, and tailored to each patient's artery.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

(This article is authored by Dr. Pavankumar P Rasalkar, Consultant - Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road)