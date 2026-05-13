Prateek Yadav death raises alarm on Pulmonary Embolism: How deadly blood clot condition develops and why early treatment matters

Prateek Yadav's death highlights the dangers of pulmonary embolism, a deadly blood clot condition where early diagnosis and timely treatment can save lives.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 13, 2026 7:42 PM IST

Prateek Yadav death raises alarm on Pulmonary Embolism (Image AI Generated)

A pulmonary embolus is serious health complication, and sometimes life-threatening, that develops when a blood clot travels to the lungs and plugs one of the arteries. Although many people may not know what it is, it is a medical emergency that can occurrence to anyone, especially individuals who suffer from other health issues like high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity or frequent lack of activity.

Pulmonary embolism case highlights growing concern

Prateek Yadav's untimely passing has recently graced the dream with attention to this risky situation. According to Dr. Ruchita Sharma, Associate Director, Department of Medicine, gave a detailed explanation about the cause of pulmonary embolism in the presence of the Chief Guest. She says that Prateek Yadav had been suffering from hypertension and blood pressure for a long time and was going for treatment regularly. He was rushed to a hospital a few days prior to his death with reported difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. He was subsequently diagnosed with pulmonary embolus (PE) by the doctors.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: Dr Ruchita Sharma, Associate Director, Department of Medicine says, "We received news regarding the passing away of Prateek Yadav, and we are deeply saddened by this loss. He was a long-standing patient of ours; I had been treating him for quite some time pic.twitter.com/Q1LfOghIcp ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

Causes of pulmonary embolus

Pulmonary embolus typically starts when a blood clot develops in another location in the body, usually in the deep veins of the legs. It is called Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). When the clot detaches it may move to the lung and block blood circulation. This obstruction creates tremendous stress in the heart and creates a lack of oxygen in the body. In extreme cases it may cause serious symptoms, such as heart failure, damage to the lungs and sudden death.

Symptoms of pulmonary embolism

The biggest threat of PA is that a person's symptoms may be confused with less severe issues. The common symptoms consist of sudden difficulty breathing, chest pain, a rapid heart rate, dizziness, cough, and (occasionally) blood-tinged cough. Some patient may also feel anxious, weak or very fatigued. These symptoms can be sudden, so it is important to seek immediate medical care.

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Symptoms of pulmonary embolism

Some conditions can lead to blood clots, doctors said. They can include prolonged sitting or bed rest, obesity, smoking, recent surgery, pregnancy, cancer, heart disease and hypertension. Those with clotting disorders and those with a family history of blood clots are also more likely to develop blood clots.

Pulmonary embolism treatment options

The treatment for pulmonary embolus varies dependent on the degree of severity of the patient's condition. Anticoagulants also known as blood-thinning medicine are widely used to stop the formation of new blood clots, and to stop blood clots growing larger. During a emergency period, physicians could also utilise clot dissolving medication or conduct procedures to remove a clot. Advance diagnosis is critical to improved survival rate.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational and awareness purposes only and should not be considered medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Readers experiencing symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or dizziness should seek immediate medical attention and consult a qualified healthcare professional.