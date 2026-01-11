Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol Season 3 Winner, Dies at 43 Due To Heart Attack: Warning Signs One Should Never Ignore

Prashant Tamang Death Cause: Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Prashant Tamang died aged 43, following a massive heart attack. Expert explains the warning signs the body sends before the heart collapses completely.

Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol Season 3 Winner, Dies at 43 Due To Heart Attack: Warning Signs One Should Never Ignore

Prashant Tamang Death Updates: Indian Idol Season 3 winner, Prashant Tamang has died at the age of 43, in New Delhi. According to the initial reports, Tamang was found dead at his residence, with preliminary reports suggesting a sudden heart attack.

Tamang, not only impressed his fans with his singing, but his life journey was also something that the people around country admired. From serving as a Kolkata Police constable to becoming a household name across South Asia, for his excellent performance in Season 2 of 'Paatal Lok'.

Prashant Tamang Cause of Death: What Led To His Death At 43?

The 43-year-old singer died of a heart attack on Sunday morning at his own residence in Delhi, according to close associate, music composer, and film producer Rajesh Ghatani. As per reports, he was rushed to a hospital in Dwarka, where he was declared dead.

In this piece, we answer some of the most asked questions about heart attack in young adults, and what is triggering this sudden surge in deaths.

Heart Attack In Men 40s: What Causes Early Cardiac Failure?

In the recent times, several cases of young adults dying due to heart attack have come to light. While heart attack remains a major cause of worry for almost every age group, experts have cautioned that drastic chnages in the lifestyle of the current generation is what's leading the numbers right now. In order to understand what these causes are and how anyone can stay safe from suffering a heart attack after 40, we checked out some details from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO states: Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), primarily heart attacks and strokes, remain the #1 cause of death globally, with about 19.8 million deaths in 2022 (32% of all deaths), with 85% of these from heart attack/stroke, impacting low/middle-income countries more, while India shows rising deaths in younger adults (under 40) due to lifestyle factors. In the US, heart disease kills over 370,000 annually, but death rates are falling overall due to better treatments, though premature deaths (under 65) are rising across the globe.

You may like to read

Symptoms of Heart Attack The Body Sends Prior To Its Occurrence

Yes, you read that right! Although its sudden and instant, experts say that the body sends certain signs and symptoms right before a heart attack actually happens. Some of the most common signs include:

Pain in the chest, and discomfort Unable to breathe properly or breathlessness Pain in the upper body parts Extreme tiredness or fatigue Nausea or vomiting Pain in jaw and shoulder Dizziness that just doesn't go away Sweating profusely

Paying attention to these warning signs is important to avert deaths due to a heart attack. Ensure that you are following up with a doctor (cardiologist) after noticing any of the signs mentioned-above.

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.